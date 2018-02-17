YOUR SAY: The story of Ringo the Dingo

By Jeff Young of Yamba

AS SOON as I saw the front page of last week's Coastal Views my memory was triggered about another dingo - this one being Ringo the Dingo.

I had to get my memory and Google going to recollect what I heard probably 14 or 15 years ago about a dingo named Ringo out Tullymorgan way .

Seems if you are a dingo, you are destined to become a figure or target in every gun sight in the land.

I don't know whether credit goes to Alan Christiansen or Gary Ellis for this song about Ringo, but unlike Dusty, out Brooms Head way, it seems that Ringo is possibly still evading the penalty for being born a dingo.

The song would not be in Andre Rieu's repertoire, and was obviously penned before grammatical correctness became vogue, but it's got a catchy tune and you can hear it on YouTube.

For those who are not geographically familiar with the area and want to try to track down Ringo, go north over the Harwood Bridge, left on Watts Lane and follow the signs towards Tullymorgan. Use caution for quarry trucks, emus, kangaroos, family dogs and school buses.

If you do find any sign of Ringo, he likes chicken (on the foot) and could possibly get on the school bus in the morning.