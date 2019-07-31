YOUR SAY: There's plenty to do, if you look for it

What does the Clarence Valley have to offer young adults?

WHEN you are a young adult and new to an area, or perhaps have stayed at home to pursue your interests while your best mates from school moved away, it can be difficult to meet peers and form connections.

We asked our Facebook community what they think the Clarence Valley has to offer our young adults and they had a myriad ideas for young adults through to teens.

Michael Powell said there was plenty for young people to get involved in the community.

"The real question is, why don't parents encourage their kids to access the stuff to do that is put on in the community?" he commented on The Daily Examiner's Facebook page.

"Is childhood anxiety stopping kids from doing things in the community where it requires actually talking/being with people?"

Joy Small suggested volunteering your time was a great way to meet people, and become a part of the community.

"Help others if they can't find something to do. There is plenty of voluntary work around every where," she wrote.

Von Higgin had a number of great ideas to get people out and about in the stunning nature the Clarence has to offer.

"They could catch the bus on a Saturday or Sunday to the beach for the day.

"They could spend a day on the river bank fishing with their friends.

"They could ride their bikes to different locations around Grafton and have a picnic and "hang out".

"They could offer to mow the lawn of an elderly neighbour. Start a band and jam in your parents' garage."

The Army cadets in Grafton is an "awesome activity", Bron Rosa said.

"Clarence Valley BMX club. If you look there is plenty."