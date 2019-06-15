Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
JOIN THE QUEUE: Traffic backed up waiting for the Lawrence Ferry.
JOIN THE QUEUE: Traffic backed up waiting for the Lawrence Ferry. Jarrard Potter
Opinion

YOUR SAY: Two ferries better than one

Jenna Thompson
by
15th Jun 2019 10:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE trial may have come to an end, but thanks to an overwhelming response by residents, Lawrence will retain a two-ferry system during peak hour times. Locals were thrilled to hear the announcement on Tuesday while others suggested an even more permanent arrangement. Here are a handful of comments from The Daily Examiner Facebook page:

Donna Ford: Love the Lawrence Ferry... use it frequently. Thank you to everyone that makes it happen.

Anne Kelly: I love the Lawrence Ferry - time for peaceful reflection in a beautiful setting and a great smile as you drive on and off - 2 ferries in peak time is fabulous.

Deb Kinnane: Excellent having both ferries going and it is lovely getting a hello and wave from the staff.

Debbie Newton: Love it! It's such a beautiful, carefree drive to work each day

Miriam Elizabeth: Surely by now in this day and age we could put a bridge across the mighty Clarence river to Lawrence. With the increasing population it would make perfect sense. Running those ferries constantly is not environmentally friendly nor cost effective hiring staff 24/7 to do stuff all.

Anne Riddell: Absolutely brilliant especially with cane season about to start.

Rach Schuhmacher: It's been delightful!

Rachel Grosfeld: Also needs a waiting or turning lane on the Lawrence side.

Vicki Eggins: It's great having both, and always a lovely ride!

Kylie Johnson: As stated in last survey needs to start them both running at 3 for school purposes.

clarence valley lawrence lawrence ferry
Grafton Daily Examiner

Top Stories

    Serious injury in three-car crash

    premium_icon Serious injury in three-car crash

    Breaking Emergency services working on man in car down embankment

    • 15th Jun 2019 9:33 AM
    BIG REVEAL: Get ready to meet your queen candidates

    premium_icon BIG REVEAL: Get ready to meet your queen candidates

    News All will be revealed this Sunday at the first official event launch

    Police focus in on root cause of crime

    premium_icon Police focus in on root cause of crime

    Crime 'We don't just look at a statistic, we look at the causes'

    160 Years of printing, here's how it's done

    premium_icon 160 Years of printing, here's how it's done

    News Look back at how DEX has gotten from press to the readers for 160yrs