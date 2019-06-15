YOUR SAY: Two ferries better than one

JOIN THE QUEUE: Traffic backed up waiting for the Lawrence Ferry.

JOIN THE QUEUE: Traffic backed up waiting for the Lawrence Ferry. Jarrard Potter

THE trial may have come to an end, but thanks to an overwhelming response by residents, Lawrence will retain a two-ferry system during peak hour times. Locals were thrilled to hear the announcement on Tuesday while others suggested an even more permanent arrangement. Here are a handful of comments from The Daily Examiner Facebook page:

Donna Ford: Love the Lawrence Ferry... use it frequently. Thank you to everyone that makes it happen.

Anne Kelly: I love the Lawrence Ferry - time for peaceful reflection in a beautiful setting and a great smile as you drive on and off - 2 ferries in peak time is fabulous.

Deb Kinnane: Excellent having both ferries going and it is lovely getting a hello and wave from the staff.

Debbie Newton: Love it! It's such a beautiful, carefree drive to work each day

Miriam Elizabeth: Surely by now in this day and age we could put a bridge across the mighty Clarence river to Lawrence. With the increasing population it would make perfect sense. Running those ferries constantly is not environmentally friendly nor cost effective hiring staff 24/7 to do stuff all.

Anne Riddell: Absolutely brilliant especially with cane season about to start.

Rach Schuhmacher: It's been delightful!

Rachel Grosfeld: Also needs a waiting or turning lane on the Lawrence side.

Vicki Eggins: It's great having both, and always a lovely ride!

Kylie Johnson: As stated in last survey needs to start them both running at 3 for school purposes.