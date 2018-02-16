YOUR SAY: What you think about Barnaby

Australian Deputy Prime Minister Barnaby Joyce speaks to the media during a press conference at Parliament House in Canberra, Friday, February 16, 2018. Deputy Prime Minister Barnaby Joyce has taken aim at Malcolm Turnbull's new rules governing ministerial behaviour and the way the PM has handled the issue. (AAP Image/Lukas Coch) NO ARCHIVING

Australian Deputy Prime Minister Barnaby Joyce speaks to the media during a press conference at Parliament House in Canberra, Friday, February 16, 2018. Deputy Prime Minister Barnaby Joyce has taken aim at Malcolm Turnbull's new rules governing ministerial behaviour and the way the PM has handled the issue. (AAP Image/Lukas Coch) NO ARCHIVING LUKAS COCH

Worked his only job at The Daily Examiner since 1995. Keen photographer, and trained classical pianist in very spare time.

LOVE HIM or hate him, the tale of Barnaby's Joyce has captured the imagination of our readers this week.

Coming from both sides of the political fence, our letter writers have been as keen to put their two cents into the debate that has paralysed Australian politics.

Here's some of the best letters so far, including from regular writer Fred Perring, who was moved three times in the past week to put pen to paper:

Barnaby you have just shown the conservative electorate that you are a very risky character to trust with their vote.

Thomas Macindoe, Yamba

Deputy Prime Minister Barnaby Joyce is under attack from his left wing detractors who relish the gutter style digging into the private lives of MP's.

I don't remember such frantic media activity when ex PM Bob Hawke dumped long suffering wife Hazel on the sideline and made off with his new conquest Blanche dÁlpuget.

There was no following media furore evident when former PM Paul Keating sprung the divorce word on Annita at a dinner party nor was there such a barrage of name calling and invasion of privacy when Bill Shorten shed wife Deborah and up scaled to tie the knot with our Governor General's daughter.

Family units were broken up and in turmoil as a result of these unfortunate events, but life goes on as do the bitter recriminations by the injured parties.

Barnaby Joyce is not the first to step away from a marriage, nor will he be the last, time will tell how many of those of this younger generation who now cry for blood will still be tied to the same spouse or partner in the not so distant future.

Fred Perring, Halfway Creek

Poor bruised Barraby joyce silly fella.

Makes one wonder a bit though who. Was the person qualified to cast the first stone/

John Pink, Woolgoolga

Finally a voice of reason amid the cacophony of anti Barnaby Joyce sour grapes, leftwing political claptrap and fake news that has been promulgated by political journalist Shari Marksen and her rabid devotees.

Senior journalist Miranda Devine has `cut through all the frantic 'Get Barnaby Joyce at any cost' of the last few weeks that has taken over every facet of the media courtesy of Shari Markson and her joined at the hip paparazzi, this one ever ready to take a photo that shows the subjects at their most vulnerable.

Pretty sick individual in my mind. Despite the fake screams of outrage from the talking heads and others, Joyce has not broken any law, he is as entitled to his position as any other Parliamentarian in the House, this saga has gone from what was supposed to be a query into a private matter concerning Joyce, his family and a female Staffer, Markson claimed there was a matter of public interest, took a leaf out of the US Democrat's fake news manual and blew the story out of all proportion.

There is a definite aroma of rats permeating the allegations of impropriety against Joyce, Devine has revealed that Markson's source of information is none other than the Campaign Director of Tony Windsor's failed attempt to win the seat of New England, more than a pinch of salt needed there.

The Director for the Barnaby Joyce winning campaign was Vicki Campion.

The Press gallery has full knowledge of the extra marital goings on of a couple of senior members on the Labor side of the Lower House, airline tickets, hanky panky with a female staffer and a, to put it crudely, an impregnation out of wedlock.

Come on Ms Markson, get your spies ready and reveal all in the name of public interest.

Fred Perring, Halfway Creek

"He who is without sin let him cast the first stone"

Maruta Sheldon. Yamba

I see the DEX has smelt blood and joined the pack. Tim Howard has fallen in with for the 'Bash Barnaby' brigade and in keeping with the rest of the purveyors of fake news, has Barnaby and new partner staying in a $4000 per week Wooli Townhouse.

Really? Did Tim in his state of feral excitement misread the rental brochure and a mix a Wooli townhouse with rents of $300 and upwards with townhouses in Yamba that are listed at $4000 per week. But then $4000 sounds better when you are busy putting the boot in.

Then we have another DEX journalist Ebony Stansfield who wrote an article in which she described Barnaby Joyce as: 'Now infamously known'. Someone should take this person to task over her failure to recognize the connotations the word infamous can bring. Blackbeard was infamous for being a ruthless murdering pirate, Ned Kelly was infamous for the crimes and murders he committed. Barnaby Joyce is not a criminal, has not broken any law, is not infamous and deserves an apology.

If Tim Howard is a bit miffed at not being the recipient of some free lodgings supplied by a good friend in a time of need, I have a camper trailer I can lend him free of charge, all in the name of Christian Charity, not a $4000 per week townhouse I'll admit, but a roof and a bed with room for two.

Fred Perring, Halfway Creek.