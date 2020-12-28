YOUR SAY: What’s been on your mind this week Clarence Valley?

What were your thumbs up and thumbs down this week?

WE ASKED you to tell us what was on your mind, good and bad this Christmas week and there was plenty to talk about.

Lots of talk about the Christmas season, some manners, and some good old fashioned Christmas spirit.

Here’s what you had to say:



Raylene M Beilby

Thumbs down to the people who come out and mower the lawn at Aldis Grafton and do the rest don’t they know the rules of not making a noise before 7am of a morning it’s after 7 your supposed to really every month they do it they don’t care

Judy Wainwright

Thumbs down to the people who can’t read the “no parking” signs under shopping world.

Paul Hewitt

Thumbs down to the drivers who disobey “do not overtake turning vehicles” signs on back of trucks and CARAVANS. They do need to encroach into the neighbouring lane to make some turns especially at roundabouts.

Tracey Grayson

Thumbs up to all the staff in Day surgery at GBH. Very efficient, friendly and professional. My experience ran very smoothly and organised.

Mariah Evans

Thumbs up to being positive!

Merry Christmas everyone!

Steph Gibbins

Thumbs up to everyone out at this time of year. So nice to hear so many “Merry Christmas’s” from total strangers.

Kathleen MC

Thumbs down to the appalling state of Clarence lawn Cemetery

Mick Holland

Thumbs up to the Blue Goose Hotel. Bar staff and restaurant staff were extremely efficient.

Tracey Kim Wardell Lavery

Thumbs up to Australia Post. MIL received 4 Christmas cards on the same day – each one with a different and incorrect address yet AP found her. Very appreciative.

Jacinta Taylor

I could say thumbs up and down to a million things but merry Christmas to everyone. Let‘s not dwell on what’s negative but the positive, we are here, we are living the best we can in COVID instances and we all got through it so thumbs up to you all for being resilient

Lianne Fisher

👎Pedestrians who dawdle across the road and not always at pedestrian crossings

Luci Fysh

👎👎 people still leaving dogs in car on a hot day as they shop 😡😡seriously

Leisa Moar

Thumbs up to the Daily Examiner for recognising teachers in their power 30.

Amanda Harper

Thumbs up to all my awesome customers who were so patient and understanding on the busiest trade day of the year! Merry Christmas to all! 🎄 🎅 🛷