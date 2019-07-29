YOUR SAY: Why do young adults leave the Valley?

Why aren't young people sticking around in the Clarence?

YOUNG adults don't want to stick around in the Valley, and according to our readers there is an obvious answer as to why.

We asked our Facebook community why they thought kids were leaving at 18, and opportunity for study and careers was the issue on everybody's lips.

Vicki St Lawrence said it was important to let young people spread their wings and gain life experience.

"Many return as the Clarence keeps a hold. They return with a broader outlook. It's jobs to attract them back that are important," she wrote on The Daily Examiner Facebook page.

Samuel Andrew Hanson was in the same boat as many young adults, he commented that he left the Clarence to study and would gladly return if there was the opportunity to pursue his career.

"Very small chance though. Would probably have to make my own work by starting an events business," he wrote.

Troy Cochrane from freelance design company Troy Designs was in a similar situation, however the freedom of his job allowed him to come home to Grafton.

"I left to chase work. Would of loved to stay if the wage and job was here," Mr Cochrane commented.

Acacia Endean said throughout school she was advised to leave the region. She said the area "doesn't foster a youth culture".

"(There is) actually a huge community push back on any youth event, TAFE is the only higher education option, struggle to find rentals, underpayment in the jobs we can get," she wrote.