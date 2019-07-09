YOUR SAY: Why so many incidents?

CRASH: Two cars collided on the corner of Prince St and Hoof St around 11am on Wednesday June 26.

DAILY Examiner readers have raised questions about how drivers use the Hoof and Prince streets intersection after three incidents in a week.

On Tuesday, a teenage girl was clipped by a vehicle as it turned right into Hoof St. A few days earlier, two collisions occurred at the same intersection within hours.

Several readers responded on The Daily Examiner Facebook page, suggesting there's a chronic problem.

"This is a really bad intersection,” Debbie Pearson said.

"We were almost hit there a few weeks ago; an older man and woman went straight through.”

As Mary Anne Buckler pointed out, the intersection allows a clear view in every direction, making it difficult to believe it's a design fault.

"There's no excuse for not seeing vehicles you have to give way to unless you're not watching the road like you should be,” she said.

Sharyn Gardiner echoed that, "People just don't have the patience to slow down or even stop,” she said.

Alana Kenny, who lives a block away called it a bad spot.

"People need to slow down and have a good look!” she said.

"Also, when it's dark, there isn't enough light.”

Peggy Lee said she was surprised there weren't more incidents like this happening elsewhere in Grafton.