YOUR STORY: Searching for tales of life by the Clarence

Glen McClymont, Claire Aman and Kieran McAndrew in front of Susan Island, one of the islands including in upcoming "53 Islands" project.

Glen McClymont, Claire Aman and Kieran McAndrew in front of Susan Island, one of the islands including in upcoming "53 Islands" project. Adam Hourigan

HOW many islands are there on the Clarence River?

Co-founder of 53 Islands Claire Aman said the answer doesn't matter as much as the question designed to get the community thinking and telling their stories about the mighty Clarence River.

53 Islands is a two-week festival running from October 7-20, but since its announcement in January, has started a movement with local artists and community organisations getting involved to promote and tell the stories of the Clarence River and its many islands.

Throughout the festival, which is designed to be a broad and far-reaching affair, the region will come alive with events, activities and exhibitions highlighting the mighty Clarence with the hope to get people out on the water exploring and experiencing.

Ms Aman said the community had embraced the idea and were getting in touch with their stories of life by the Clarence.

"With this festival, one of the things we think will happen is it will get everyone talking about the river and their own stories," she said.

"We are hoping people start being aware of it and go for a picnic on an island or go on a drive around the Valley to try and count islands or jump in a canoe if they have got one."

If you have a story to tell about the Clarence River and its many islands get in touch with 53 Islands via Facebook @53islands, or email 53islands@gmail.com.