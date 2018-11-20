Menu
Kevin Hogan's recent announcement calling for a supermarket Royal Commission has sparked debate.
YOUR SAY: Royal Commission into supermarkets

Jenna Thompson
by
20th Nov 2018 11:00 AM

YESTERDAY, Federal MP for Page Kevin Hogan announced he would be moving a motion in Parliament calling for a Royal Commission into supermarket power.

"The allegations of misuse of market power, unconscionable conduct and the use of unfair contract terms must be investigated by a Royal Commission," he said.

Shortly after sharing this news, Clarence Valley readers were quick to weigh in on the announcement on the Daily Examiner Facebook page.

"Well done Kevin," Julie Watkins-Burke posted.

"Should have been done 15 years ago. Greed is the essence of all evil."

"Good work Kevin," PE Barclay added. "He is always working for the community acquiring government grants for local projects. This is excellent"

However, other readers were less admiring of Mr Hogan's announcement.

"He is only worried about his pay packet he has done nothing for us, election coming up," Peter Clements posted.

Brad Leach called the announcement a disgrace.

"There must be an election coming up...I must be seen to be representing my braindead constituents, so they waste their vote on a policy very similar to wearing school uniforms...all talk and no f***ing action."

Tye Porter echoed these sentiments.

"I smell an election. Kevin Bogan has not worried about these matters for the last 3 years so why now. More jobs for his mates," he posted.

While opinions have been varied, it remains to be seen whether or not Mr Hogan's call for a Royal Commission comes to fruition.

