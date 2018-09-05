Your thoughts on Yamba traffic lights debate

CLARENCE Valley Council has spoken, but Daily Examiner readers are still passionately debating the Yamba traffic lights issue.

On Tuesday we decided to run a poll to see what our readers thought about the proposal to install traffic lights at the Treelands Drive and Yamba Road intersection.

Within minutes, readers jumped onto the poll, with a 'Yes' vote initially taking the lead.

However, this morning, it's clear the majority are happy to live without traffic lights in their coastal town with the 'No' vote currently at 65%.

Here's what readers had to say about this hot topic:

