The Daily Examiner Yamba traffic lights poll
Community

Your thoughts on Yamba traffic lights debate

Jenna Thompson
by
5th Sep 2018 10:02 AM

CLARENCE Valley Council has spoken, but Daily Examiner readers are still passionately debating the Yamba traffic lights issue.

On Tuesday we decided to run a poll to see what our readers thought about the proposal to install traffic lights at the Treelands Drive and Yamba Road intersection.

Within minutes, readers jumped onto the poll, with a 'Yes' vote initially taking the lead.

However, this morning, it's clear the majority are happy to live without traffic lights in their coastal town with the 'No' vote currently at 65%.

Here's what readers had to say about this hot topic:

 

 

 

 

Want to cast your vote? Visit The Daily Examiner Facebook page HERE

