Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Your toaster could be a problem. Check the model number.
Your toaster could be a problem. Check the model number. RichHobson
News

Your toaster could be toast. Product recall.

Wendy Andrews
by
16th Mar 2018 8:41 AM

KMART is recalling Home&Co 2 Slice Stainless Steel Toaster (model no TL-136), You'll find the model number on the rating label located on the bottom of the toaster, Keycode: 42376545

This toaster was available at Kmart stores between September 2016 to November 2017. The recall notices advises some of the toasters have a faulty switch, causing the heating element to remain "live" when the lever is up and the toaster appears turned off.

The item poses a potential electrocution hazard. Contact with the heating element may result in a severe electric shock of 240V.

Kmart is advising customers to stop using this product immediately and return it to any Kmart store for a full refund.

The recall only applies to this model, no other Kmart toasters are affected by this recall.

Inquiries to Kmart Customer Service 1800 124 125 Monday to Friday between 8am and 5pm or visit www.kmart.com.au

coffs harbour kmart product recall toaster
Coffs Coast Advocate
REVEALED: Who's behind push for jacarandas at new jail

REVEALED: Who's behind push for jacarandas at new jail

News Why should jacarandas at the new Grafton jail be a controversial feature asks the city's chamber of commerce president?

20kg blockage found in Maclean sewer

20kg blockage found in Maclean sewer

News 'Wipes block sewers, it is as simple as that'

Familiar faces to join Grafton Base Hospital staff

Familiar faces to join Grafton Base Hospital staff

News 13 new registered nurses add to nursing staff at hospital

  • 16th Mar 2018 4:22 PM
KIDZCHAT: What's on Lillyarna's mind

KIDZCHAT: What's on Lillyarna's mind

News What are Clarence Valley kids thinking about?

Local Partners