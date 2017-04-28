Your weekend guide to gigs in the Clarence Valley

Friday
- There Goes The Bride, 7.30pm, Pelican Playhouse, South Grafton.
- S & J Duo, 7pm, Post Office Hotel, South Grafton.
- Wordplay, 7.30pm, South Grafton Ex-Servicemen's Club.
- D'Boyzos, 7pm, Grafton District Services Club.
- Grace McDonald, 8.15pm, Clocktower Hotel, Grafton.
- International Film Festival, Yamba Cinema.
- Thorazoo, 8.30pm, Roches Hotel, Grafton.
- Grace Hickey & Flipside, 7.30pm, Maclean Hotel.
- Michael Harvey, 9.30pm, Pacific Hotel, Yamba.
- Andy Burke, 8pm, Yamba Bowling Club.
- Scott Day-Vee, 7pm, Yamba Golf and Country Club.
- Friday Night Live DJ, Yamba Shores Tavern.
Saturday
- Car Ram Rod, 8.30pm, Grafton District Services Club.
- Hekyl & Jive, 8.30pm, Jacaranda Hotel, Grafton
- Dan Hannaford, 8.30pm, Roches Hotel, Grafton.
- International Film Festival, Yamba Cinema.
- There Goes The Bride, 7.30pm, Pelican Playhouse, South Grafton.
- Lazy Sundays, 8pm, Village Green Hotel, Grafton.
- Woodford Warriors Black Tie Ball, 6.30pm, Maclean Bowling Club.
- Pistol Whip, 9.30pm, Pacific Hotel, Yamba.
- Goldilicious, 8pm, Yamba Shores Tavern
- Ambrosia, 7.30pm South Grafton Ex-Servicemen's Club.
Sunday
- Who's Charlie, 2.30pm, Maclean Hotel.
- Oozmond, 2pm, Pacific Hotel, Yamba.
- There Goes The Bride, 2pm, Pelican Playhouse, South Grafton.
- Mal's Blues Bar with Mal Eastick, 4pm, Yamba Golf and Country Club.
- International Film Festival, Yamba Cinema.
Coming soon
- May1, 2: International Film Festival, Yamba Cinema
- May 2: Australian Brass Quintet, Christ Church Cathedral, Grafton.
- May 4: Sydney Hotshots, South Grafton Ex-Servicemen's Club.
- May 5, 6, 7: There Goes The Bride, Pelican Playhouse, South Grafton.
- May 6: Chris Staff Band, Grafton District Services Club.
- May 6: Peking Duk, C.ex Coffs.
- May 9: The Jimbo and Gary the Goat Comedy Show, Yamba Bowling Club.
- May 13: James Morrison, Christ Church Cathedral, Grafton.
- May 13: Soundscape with The Button Collective, Tanamon Gallery, Pillar Valley.
- May 13: Big River, Yamba Bowling Club.
- May 13: Legends of The Grand ole Opry, Maclean Bowling Club.
- May 20: McKenzie Party for Friends Who Care fundraiser, Grafton District Services Club.
- May 20: Joe Terror + Coalby Day, Pelican Playhouse, South Grafton.
- May 26: Amber Lawrence, Catherine Britt + Fanny Lumsden, South Grafton Ex-Servicemen's Club.