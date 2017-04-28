23°
News

Your weekend guide to gigs in the Clarence Valley

28th Apr 2017 12:30 PM
Talented young musician Grace McDonald will be perfomring at the Clocktower Hotel on Friday night following up on May 13 by supporting trumpet guru James Morrison at his Grafton concert.
Talented young musician Grace McDonald will be perfomring at the Clocktower Hotel on Friday night following up on May 13 by supporting trumpet guru James Morrison at his Grafton concert.

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

Friday

  • There Goes The Bride, 7.30pm, Pelican Playhouse, South Grafton.
  • S & J Duo, 7pm, Post Office Hotel, South Grafton.
  • Wordplay, 7.30pm, South Grafton Ex-Servicemen's Club.
  • D'Boyzos, 7pm, Grafton District Services Club.
  • Grace McDonald, 8.15pm, Clocktower Hotel, Grafton.
  • International Film Festival, Yamba Cinema.
  • Thorazoo, 8.30pm, Roches Hotel, Grafton.
  • Grace Hickey & Flipside, 7.30pm, Maclean Hotel.
  • Michael Harvey, 9.30pm, Pacific Hotel, Yamba.
  • Andy Burke, 8pm, Yamba Bowling Club.
  • Scott Day-Vee, 7pm, Yamba Golf and Country Club.
  • Friday Night Live DJ, Yamba Shores Tavern.

Saturday

  • Car Ram Rod, 8.30pm, Grafton District Services Club.
  • Hekyl & Jive, 8.30pm, Jacaranda Hotel, Grafton
  • Dan Hannaford, 8.30pm, Roches Hotel, Grafton.
  • International Film Festival, Yamba Cinema.
  • There Goes The Bride, 7.30pm, Pelican Playhouse, South Grafton.
  • Lazy Sundays, 8pm, Village Green Hotel, Grafton.
  • Woodford Warriors Black Tie Ball, 6.30pm, Maclean Bowling Club.
  • Pistol Whip, 9.30pm, Pacific Hotel, Yamba.
  • Goldilicious, 8pm, Yamba Shores Tavern
  • Ambrosia, 7.30pm South Grafton Ex-Servicemen's Club.

Sunday

  • Who's Charlie, 2.30pm, Maclean Hotel.
  • Oozmond, 2pm, Pacific Hotel, Yamba.
  • There Goes The Bride, 2pm, Pelican Playhouse, South Grafton.
  • Mal's Blues Bar with Mal Eastick, 4pm, Yamba Golf and Country Club.
  • International Film Festival, Yamba Cinema.

Coming soon

  • May1, 2: International Film Festival, Yamba Cinema
  • May 2: Australian Brass Quintet, Christ Church Cathedral, Grafton.
  • May 4: Sydney Hotshots, South Grafton Ex-Servicemen's Club.
  • May 5, 6, 7: There Goes The Bride, Pelican Playhouse, South Grafton.
  • May 6: Chris Staff Band, Grafton District Services Club.
  • May 6: Peking Duk, C.ex Coffs.
  • May 9: The Jimbo and Gary the Goat Comedy Show, Yamba Bowling Club.
  • May 13: James Morrison, Christ Church Cathedral, Grafton.
  • May 13: Soundscape with The Button Collective, Tanamon Gallery, Pillar Valley.
  • May 13: Big River, Yamba Bowling Club.
  • May 13: Legends of The Grand ole Opry, Maclean Bowling Club.
  • May 20: McKenzie Party for Friends Who Care fundraiser, Grafton District Services Club.
  • May 20: Joe Terror + Coalby Day, Pelican Playhouse, South Grafton.
  • May 26: Amber Lawrence, Catherine Britt + Fanny Lumsden, South Grafton Ex-Servicemen's Club.
Grafton Daily Examiner

Topics:  clarence events pelican playhouse whatson

GDSC comes on board as Ramornie major sponsor

GDSC comes on board as Ramornie major sponsor

GRAFTON District Services Club members will gain free entry to Ramornie Day on July 12 as part of a new sponsorship deal for the July Racing Carnival feature

Mental health unit at superclinic growing

Grafton Super Clinic practice nurse Cherie Power, practice manager Carol Pachos and occupational therapist and counsellor Jenny Carter-Swain.

Mental health support at the GP Superclinic

Your weekend guide to gigs in the Clarence Valley

Talented young musician Grace McDonald will be perfomring at the Clocktower Hotel on Friday night following up on May 13 by supporting trumpet guru James Morrison at his Grafton concert.

What's on this weekend

Movie HQ closure marks end of an era for Yamba

The owner of Movie HQ in Yamba, Lyn Curtis, says video streaming has killed her DVD store.

Closure just a sign of the times.

Local Partners

Hospital auxiliary takes it to the streets

The 100-strong auxiliary has raised more than $900,000 over the past decade from the local community

Mental health unit at superclinic growing

Grafton Super Clinic practice nurse Cherie Power, practice manager Carol Pachos and occupational therapist and counsellor Jenny Carter-Swain.

Mental health support at the GP Superclinic

Your weekend guide to gigs in the Clarence Valley

Talented young musician Grace McDonald will be perfomring at the Clocktower Hotel on Friday night following up on May 13 by supporting trumpet guru James Morrison at his Grafton concert.

What's on this weekend

Grace gets to play with trumpet great

Grace McDonald

Grace McDonald to play with trumpet guru

Toowoomba woman's Africa trip to share song

HERE TO HELP: Women in Harmony music director Elaine Coates (right) will travel to Uganda later this year to work with the African Children's Choir. Former members of the choir travelled to Toowoomba to perform last year incuding Elizabeth Panga (left) and tour manager Abraham Kiyingi.

A Toowoomba woman is preparing for a trip of a lifetime

Anthony LaPaglia steps out with new fiancee

Screen legend Anthony LaPaglia has confirmed his engagement to his much younger girlfriend, Alexandra Henkel

Ronan Keating a dad for fourth time

Ronan Keating and Storm Keating.

Bouncing baby boy for Boyzone star

The Rock opens up about tough childhood

Dwayne Johnson.

The Rock in a hard place

Lion King remake well under way

Seth Rogen.

More Lion King remake cast members revealed

Splendour auctions VIP passes for flood appeal

Crowd at Splendour in the Grass 2016. Photo Marc Stapelberg / The Northern Star

Each pass will have a reserve price of $500

The pic that could cost Khloe Kardashian $200k

Khloe Kardashian has admitted she "loves" watching porn, but doesn't think her family are famous purely because of her sister Kim Kardashian West's sex tape.

Khloe Kardashian has been slapped with a $A200,750 lawsuit

NIDA graduate joins in Playhouse production

NEW STAR: NIDA graduate Doug Hall appears in the Pelican Playhouse's latest production.

Nida graduate to take the stage for new production

PRIVATE, BIG &amp; FAMILY FRIENDLY

33 Bellengen Street, Tucabia 2462

House 4 1 2 NOW $419,000!

This immaculately presented brick and tile family home combines a spacious layout with private leisure facilities offering an idyllic lifestyle in a quiet village...

Relaxed Lifestyle And Privacy On Acres

326 Baillies Road, Copmanhurst 2460

Rural 4 1 5 $349,000

A peaceful and private 5 ha (12.35 acres approx.) property on offer here, 326 Baillies Road Copmanhurst will not disappoint and should be considered if you are...

SELLERS ARE REALISTIC - MAKE IT YOURS

31 (and 82) BENNETTS ROAD, Nymboida 2460

Rural 3 1 9 Auction

(THIS PROPERTY ADDRESS IS ALSO KNOWN AS 82 Bennetts Road) Superb river frontage with easy access; a beautifully renovated timber cottage, plenty of shedding...

SELLERS ARE REALISTIC - MAKE IT YOURS

82 (and 31) BENNETTS ROAD, Nymboida 2460

3 1 9 Auction

(THIS PROPERTY ADDRESS IS ALSO KNOWN AS 82 Bennetts Road) Superb river frontage with easy access; a beautifully renovated timber cottage, plenty of shedding...

SALE IS IMMINENT

44 Martin Cresent, Junction Hill 2460

House 4 2 2 AUCTION

A home that has it all! This property package is every buyers dream; Low maintenance, tick. Spacious family home, tick. Location only minutes' drive from...

URGENT NEED FOR NEW OWNER

2 BANKSIA STREET, Grafton 2460

House 3 1 1 Auction

THIS leafy home in a quiet street on the eastern edge of Westlawn is simply begging for someone to love it and finish what these owners have started. An open plan...

THERE&#39;S NO TIME TO WAIT!

340 Oliver Street, Grafton 2460

House 4 1 3 $325,000

In one of the quietest areas of Grafton and proudly one of the highest natural land heights (flood maps indicate 8.205m) there is already so much to love about 340...

AUCTION - 2ND MAY, 2017

51 Howe Street, Grafton 2460

House 4 2 1 Auction

It's certainly not hype; the cost of living is rising; the cost of renting is higher; children are staying with their parents longer and it makes perfect sense to...

1/4 Acre With Rear Lane

47 Middle Street, Woombah 2469

House 3 1 1 $350,000

Located in the quiet coastal village of Woombah, with beaches, river and national park on the doorstep, this three bedroom home sits on 1,012sqm of land with a...

Low Maintenance Lifestyle

295 North Street, Grafton 2460

House 5 2 2 $349,000

Presenting a low maintenance lifestyle in a sough after Westlawn address just moments to schools, parks and sporting grounds, this large full brick home promises...

Affordable rentals out of reach for North Coast residents

Rental affordability hits new crisis levels

Falling rents could spell doom for housing prices

What if I told you housing in Australia was getting cheaper?

Snapshot reveals dire rental shortage in Clarence Valley

TIGHT: Anglicare North Coast chief executive officer Estelle Graham.

Rental housing affordability in the Clarence Valley plummets

Rental affordability crisis hits the Clarence hard

Rental Affordability Snapshot highlights Clarence

Regional NSW house prices surge

Prices rise along the eastern seaboard, how did your house fare?

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!