Is your work fridge a biohazard?

WHAT'S IN YOUR FRIDGE? Here at the Daily Examiner, we are often too busy to remember our lunch so it's often full of slightly smelly, strange looking substances that were once food. What is your office like?
Caitlan Charles
by

WE ALL know the office fridge is a place where food goes to die. 

The smell is always awful and even when someone cleans the fridge, there is always that lingering stench that never seems to go away.

Whether it's last month's spaghetti bolognaise that got left behind when you went out for lunch or the leftover piece of birthday cake lurking in the back corner. 

Or maybe you've found something even more gross?  

Maybe a forgotten apple which has 'become one' with the crisper or the salad which is now growing new lifeforms. 

Share your stories about the most gross thing you've ever found in the work fridge. 

Topics:  fridge work

Grafton Daily Examiner
