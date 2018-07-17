'You're 27 and not a baby': Double trouble for driver

DON'T DRIVE: Disqualified learner-driver Shamah Rangihuna leaves Ipswich Court after a magistrate told her she was at risk of a jail term if she keeps offending.

A LEARNER driver caught by Springfield police when she was out driving alone without supervision was also a disqualified driver.

The offending driver, Shamah Rangihuna, told officers she knew her licence was suspended because of demerit points.

In Ipswich Magistrates Court Shamah Putira Rangihuna, 27, from Redbank Plains pleaded guilty to driving when unlicensed (demerits) in Augustine Heights on June 22.

Police prosecutor Jack Scott said mobile police intercepted a blue Mazda at 4.45pm, its driver Rangihuna saying she had received a letter but thought that it was now over. And she was on her way to a supermarket and left her partner at home with the children.

Mr Scott said Rangihuna was a learner driver, had no L-plates displayed and had been alone in the car with no qualified driver supervising. At the time, her learner licence was disqualified between April 3 and July 2.

Magistrate Virginia Sturgess queried her about why she still did not have a licence.

"There is no valid reason why I haven't got it," Rangihuna said.

"I sat for it, the test twice and I failed twice."

"That does not give me confidence about you driving around. You need to take it seriously," Ms Sturgess said.

"You are not safe and have not proved to anyone that you are capable of driving. It is a case that you are not an experienced driver."

Ms Sturgess expressed concern that the mother of two may drive with her children in the car and risk a crash.

Ms Sturgess warned the errant learner that she can expect a jail term if she keeps driving while disqualified or driving alone and unsupervised.

She said Rangihuna had been convicted in the past and ticketed twice by police for being an unaccompanied learner.

Telling Rangihuna that she was "27 and not a baby", Ms Sturgess fined her $600 and disqualified her licence six months.