Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A dad directed an expletive-laden tirade at a string of boaties at a popular boat ramp before getting in their way as they tried to come to shore.
A dad directed an expletive-laden tirade at a string of boaties at a popular boat ramp before getting in their way as they tried to come to shore.
Crime

‘You’re a disgrace’: Dad faces court over boat ramp tantrum

by Kara Sonter
15th Aug 2020 11:33 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A father who lost it at boaties in front while families enjoyed the sunshine has faced Caboolture Magistrates Court.

Corey John Edward Fender was swimming with his family near a Bribie Island boat ramp during the school holidays when he started swearing and yelling at boaties and jet skiers in front of families.

Magistrate James Blanch heard Fender lost it during the January 20 event at Bellara, after a boat nearly hit his four-year-old daughter.

"He did it in front of his daughter? You're a disgrace," said Magistrate Blanch.

"The boaties are quite entitled to be there, probably the smart thing to do is you don't swim there."

The court heard he started getting in the way of boaties trying to access the boat ramp, yelling at jet skiers, and when he was asked to calm down he told bystanders to "f*ck off".

The court heard when a man tried to intervene he armed himself with a rock.

The man had "30kgs on me" according to Fender.

Fender pleaded guilty to causing a public nuisance and was ordered to serve 100 hours community service.

More local news:

Genesis College rallies behind student as she fights for life

Truckie sentenced for Bruce Highway pile up

Dad jailed after cruise in a Porsche

 

 

Originally published as 'You're a disgrace': Dad faces court over boat ramp dummy spit

corey john edward fender court crime

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Clarence prospect taking his game to next level at Maclean

        Premium Content Clarence prospect taking his game to next level at Maclean

        Soccer A member of the Clarence quartet invited to tour with the West Ham Academy, this Bobcats latest recruit has some real talent.

        COVID-19: Updated condition of local hospitalised couple

        Premium Content COVID-19: Updated condition of local hospitalised couple

        Health Couple linked to church cluster as testing reaches highest point

        Saving lives one heartbeat at a time

        Premium Content Saving lives one heartbeat at a time

        News *WATCH VIDEO* See how easy it is to use defibrillators

        COUNCIL: Temporary water restrictions to be enforced

        Premium Content COUNCIL: Temporary water restrictions to be enforced

        Council News Several Clarence Valley towns will be forced to reduce water usage. Here's who’s...