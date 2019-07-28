Menu
The Ford Territory driven by a learner driver allegedly nearly 50kph over special speed limit.
Crime

'You're a f---head, mate': L-plate speeder's police greeting

Adam Hourigan
by
28th Jul 2019 12:02 PM | Updated: 12:08 PM

A PROVISIONAL driver allegedly detected well over the special speed-limit had some choice words for Coffs/Clarence police after being pulled over on Saturday.

At 2.35pm Saturday, a Green Ford Territory with 'L' plates was seen by members of the public travelling at what was believed to be a speed well in excess of the 90kmh Learner Licence special speed limit northbound on the Pacific Highway towards Grafton.

This was reported to police and shortly after a Grafton Highway Patrol vehicle detected the Green Territory still travelling north on the Pacific Highway at Bom Bom at 139kmh.

Speed reading of Green Ford Territory driven by learner driver near Grafton
The 23yo male learner driver was stopped a short time later and spoken to.

"I don't think i was going that fast, I was just overtaking those two cars," he said to the police ifucer.

With him in the car was his female partner and their two children, both under the age of four.

The driver was issued with an infringment notice for $2435 and his licesne was suspended for six months, to which the driver told the police officer "You're a f---head mate."

His partner, who was the learner supervisor in the car, was issued an infringement notice for person with learner not prevent breach of road legislation.

Mandatory child welfare notifications were also completed.

