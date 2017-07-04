24°
You're getting a payrise: 5 tips to make sure it happens

Christie Toy and Nick Jackman, Shine Lawyers | 4th Jul 2017 11:07 AM

ANALYSIS

There's lots of talk about the cuts to penalty rates  that came into play with the start of the new financial year but there's actually also a pay rise due for those of us covered by a modern award or being paid the national minimum wage. 

By law all employers must pass this pay rise on to their eligible workforce but you shouldn't rely on them to do it. You are the best person to ensure this happens so it's important you check your pay rates this next pay period.

 

What is the pay rise?

The Fair Work Commission has announced a pay increase of 3.3% to minimum wages. 

This increase means that the minimum wage will now increase from $17.70 per hour to $18.29 per hour or up to $694.90 per week.

 

Who does it apply to?

The pay rise will apply to the following employees:

1. All employees who get their pay rate from a modern award; and

2. Employees who get paid the national minimum wage. 

If you fall into one of these two categories than you are entitled to the 3.3% pay increase. 

 

When does it come into operation?

The pay rise comes into operation from the first full pay period after 1 July 2017. 

For example, if your pay period is from Monday-Sunday, the new pay rates will come into effect on 3 July 2017. 

 

What if I am paid under an Enterprise Agreement?

If you are being paid under an Enterprise Agreement, then you may be entitled to a pay increase, depending on the current rate of pay under the Enterprise Agreement. 

Your employer cannot pay you less than the base rate of pay in the equivalent award or if you are not covered by an award, less than the national minimum wage. 

 

How do I find out if I am covered by an Award?

You can find out this information from the Fair Work Ombudsman's website under the "Find My Award" page.
 

Make sure you are getting paid correctly this new financial year. 

 

Christie Toy and Nick Jackman are workplace relations specialists with Shine Lawyers

Topics:  business money payrise

