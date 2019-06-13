You're going to love Maurice Amour

SUPPORTING Canadian-based singer/songwriter and guitarist extraordinaire Daniel Champagne at his Pelican Playhouse gig this weekend is another acclaimed international performer in his own right.

Maurice Amour is an English multi-instrumentalist, producer and songwriter from Newquay, Cornwall, part of the indie band Franklin for years before deciding to pursue a solo music career in 2017.

He released a debut single titled 9 17 that same year, a touching track written for his dearly departed brother.

The song was quickly recognised by BBC Radio One's DJ Huw Stephens who featured it on his weekly playlist. It was also awarded Track of the Week for BBC Introducing London.

His follow up single Lightning Bolt came out in April that year featuring New York based rapper Young Reno. It was rumoured to be written in a hotel room while Brandon toured the UK with national icons The Pigeon Detectives.

Amour's original music continued to flow in 2018 with Take Me Back, a track written about his experiences, released in January. That year was full of singles from Amour; releasing no less than seven. The prolific writer recently reached 3.5 million plays on Spotify, a mix of his own material released himself or through other artists.

Now armed with a debut album, Amour is taking his music beyond his homeland to Australia and Clarence fans will have the rare chance to see the popular UK artist live on stage this weekend along with Daniel Champagne.

Don't miss these international artists at the Pelican Playhouse on Friday night. Tickets on sale through Eventbrite with limited at the door if not sold out prior.