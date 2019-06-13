Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
SUPPORT ACT: Maurice Amour.
SUPPORT ACT: Maurice Amour.
Music

You're going to love Maurice Amour

Lesley Apps
by
13th Jun 2019 10:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

SUPPORTING Canadian-based singer/songwriter and guitarist extraordinaire Daniel Champagne at his Pelican Playhouse gig this weekend is another acclaimed international performer in his own right.

Maurice Amour is an English multi-instrumentalist, producer and songwriter from Newquay, Cornwall, part of the indie band Franklin for years before deciding to pursue a solo music career in 2017.

He released a debut single titled 9 17 that same year, a touching track written for his dearly departed brother.

The song was quickly recognised by BBC Radio One's DJ Huw Stephens who featured it on his weekly playlist. It was also awarded Track of the Week for BBC Introducing London.

His follow up single Lightning Bolt came out in April that year featuring New York based rapper Young Reno. It was rumoured to be written in a hotel room while Brandon toured the UK with national icons The Pigeon Detectives.

Amour's original music continued to flow in 2018 with Take Me Back, a track written about his experiences, released in January. That year was full of singles from Amour; releasing no less than seven. The prolific writer recently reached 3.5 million plays on Spotify, a mix of his own material released himself or through other artists.

Now armed with a debut album, Amour is taking his music beyond his homeland to Australia and Clarence fans will have the rare chance to see the popular UK artist live on stage this weekend along with Daniel Champagne.

Don't miss these international artists at the Pelican Playhouse on Friday night. Tickets on sale through Eventbrite with limited at the door if not sold out prior.

entertainment maurice amour pelican playhouse what's on
Grafton Daily Examiner

Top Stories

    Our country girl comes of age

    premium_icon Our country girl comes of age

    Music Tania Kernaghan has never felt better, and her new music proves it

    • 13th Jun 2019 10:00 AM
    UNSOLVED: One year on from Brooms Head disappearance

    premium_icon UNSOLVED: One year on from Brooms Head disappearance

    News The question remains, what happened to Ken Parker?

    Bag snatcher nabbed in 95 minutes

    premium_icon Bag snatcher nabbed in 95 minutes

    Crime The man ran through a service station and into a waiting vehicle

    Fears shortcut could lead to the worst

    premium_icon Fears shortcut could lead to the worst

    News Residents demand action on dangerous shortcut for workers