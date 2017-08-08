22°
News

YOU'RE INVITED: Big River Rockers' 18th party

Tim Howard
| 8th Aug 2017 12:00 PM
Big River Rockers Kay Fisher, Janeen Roberts, Brian Brooks and Paul Jones get in some dancing.
Big River Rockers Kay Fisher, Janeen Roberts, Brian Brooks and Paul Jones get in some dancing. Adam Hourigan

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

THE Big River Rockers will celebrate an important milestone for any fan of rock music, their 18th birthday, on Saturday.

The group of ethusiastic dancers, ranging in age from three to 80, have been meeting at the Grafton District Golf Club every Monday night for all that time.

The dancers use that time for instructions/ lessons in various styles of dancing including some line dancing. group dances and of course rock n roll.

The club has booked a special guest, Gold Coast entertaininer Tommy Memphis for Saturday's big day.

Club publicity officer Kay Fisher said the entertainer brings an instant party atmosphere to any venue, with a combination of outstanding vocal ability and audience participation.

"Tommy is true to the masters of musical hits by Elvis Presley, Johnny Cash, Michael Bubble, Dean Martin and many others,” she said.

:He has something for everyone and the performances are unique. He's a little bit rock, a little bit country crooner with some blues and funk thrown in for good measure.

"He said that he was looking forward to performing for the Big River Rockers to celebrate the night with them and is ready to rock the house down.”

As well a contingent of club originals from the first meeting in 1999, will be attending.

Ms Fishers said Big River Rockers are also very involved with community events.

"We always take part in activities at Jacaranda/Venetian Carnival,” she said.

"We put on demonstrations at nursing homes, Grafton show, Relay for Life and other fundraising events held in the community.

Catering facilities are available by Birdies on Bent Restaurant open from 5.30pm to 7.30pm.

Ms Fisher said the the club welcome the general community to come and enjoy the night with us and have a great night - on the house.

The club will hold its 18th birthday dance at the Grafton District Golf Club South Grafton on Saturday August 12 commencing at 7.30pm

Contact Grafton District Golf Club for details 66422255

Grafton Daily Examiner
Police begged: 'Put the knife down' before fatal shooting

Police begged: 'Put the knife down' before fatal shooting

AN EYE-witness has recounted how police officers begged a Grafton man to 'put the knife down' during a stand-off that led to a fatal shooting in Grafton.

Wooli kiosk eyesore a turnoff

DISGRACE: Bruce Bird out the front of the dilapidated Wooli Kiosk on Riverside Drive.

Residents frustrated at local eyesore

Promising outlook for future of regional arts

AUSPICIOUS: Acclaimed ceramic artist Sandra Taylor and guest speaker and designer Harry Williamson with the work Sandra gifted to the gallery to mark the occasion of her first retrospective exhibition.

Sandra Taylor's exhibition headlines opening night

Man arrested with $15k of crystal meth in Maclean

Methamphetamine also known as crystal meth

Drugs siezed have a potential street value of more than $15,000

Local Partners

Global visitors at convention

A love of parrots brings people together in South Grafton for the bi-annual AVES International Parrot Convention

Old jeans still wearing well for charity

GREAT IDEA: Robyne Plater and Marie Young from the Maclean Patchwork and Quilters Association take a break from the sewing machines to try out some of their recycled denim bags they are making as part of Grafton Shoppingworld's Jeans for Genes Day fundraiser.

Fundraiser gives baggy jeans new meaning

Snapper competition takes over Wooli's waters

Daniel Saye with a giant snapper caught during the 2016 Pedro Knight Memorial Snapper Competition. The annual event kicks off at Wooli on Saturday, 5th August, 2017.

Who can catch the biggest snapper?

9 things to do this week

Hannah Craig from CVC Youth Action with other members, TAFE students and ETC staff get excited about the upcoming Future Fest.

Plenty of great activities happening in the Valley this week

International parrot convention at South Grafton

Tullara Connors with her mum Noddy Connors in front of a statue of a glossy black cockatoo erected in honour of dad and husband Neville Connors as they prepare for the Aves International Parrot Convention.

Noddy Connors keeps festival running for 25th year

‘Complete BS’: Karl Stefanovic loses his cool at 'fools'

TODAY host Karl Stefanovic has sent a clear message to federal politicians holding up same-sex couples being granted the right to marry.

Rihanna sizzles in sexy silver bikini, electric blue wig

Wild thoughts! Rihanna sported a mermaid-esque blue wig at the Crop Over Festival in Barbados. Picture: Splash

She posted a series of revealing outfits that showed off her curves.

Why Marvel actors aren't given scripts anymore

The entire Avengers cast are kept very much in the dark.

Actors starring in Avengers: Infinity War don't know how it finishes

Can Judah Kelly save The Voice?

The Voice winner Judah Kelly had enjoyed chart success.

The Voice winner Judah Kelly’s album has enjoyed a top five debut.

Anna Faris reveals 'loneliness' before Chris Pratt split

Anna Faris

"I’m always like, ‘I’m fine!’ And it never feels like me.”

Chris Pratt and Anna Faris split

Anna Faris and Chris Pratt have announced their separation.

ONE of Hollywood’s most adorable couples is over.

What went wrong with Hell’s Kitchen?

Marco Pierre White with Jess Fox and Sam Frost.

New celebrity cooking show fails to fire for Seven.

Fashionable Village Lifestyle

8 Coldstream Street, Ulmarra 2462

Commercial Beautifully located in the budding river hamlet of Ulmarra is this gorgeous ... $299,000

Beautifully located in the budding river hamlet of Ulmarra is this gorgeous property oozing of old world charm, 8 Coldstream Street presents endless opportunities...

Lawrence Land at Great Value

30 High Street, Lawrence 2460

Residential Land 0 0 $110,000

Here we are offering an elevated 977m2 lot with an outlook over rural land and a wetland sanctuary within the peaceful riverside village of Lawrence. This parcel...

Large Family Home

5 Celtic Circuit, Townsend 2463

House 5 2 2 $473,000

This single level home is located within the popular Columbus Estate at Townsend. Schools, shop, day care centre and park are all within a one kilometre radius...

High On The Hill

60 High Street, Lawrence 2460

House 3 1 2 $369,000

Located high on the hill, capturing views in almost every direction, in the picturesque rural riverfront village of Lawrence, midway between Maclean and Grafton is...

Great Sized Family Home with Amazing Views

27 Church Street, Maclean 2463

House 3 2 2 $370,000

A fantastic family home situated in Maclean with superb river and valley views. The home is set back on the allotment and gains privacy from the established...

Great Family Home With Pool And Shed

27 Havelock Street, Lawrence 2460

House 5 3 4 $460,000

With room for everyone, this family home on a 1,550m2 parcel in the Lawrence village is certain to impress the largest of families. Being offered for sale for the...

Charming Cottage Oozing Sophisticated Style

318 Oliver Street, Grafton 2460

House 3 1 2 $339,000

Perfectly positioned in the heart of Westlawn, living is easy in this gorgeous three bedroom home. Striking the perfect balance between sophisticated style and the...

Low Maintenance Grafton Townhouse

1/6 Woodward Street, Grafton 2460

Unit 3 2 1 $269,000

An affordable neatly presented property situated in a sought after area within walking distance to the CBD. This townhouse offers potential to enter the real...

Exciting New Land Release

Lots 6-13 Off Rosella Road, Gulmarrad 2463

Residential Land 0 0 From $164,000

Located in the picturesque and highly sought after rural residential growth area of Gulmarrad where fresh family living and laid-back lifestyle give you the happy...

Spacious family home with views

364 Bent Street, South Grafton 2460

House 4 2 2 $419,000

This Masterbuilt home has many features to offer a growing family. Why would you build when it is all here and established? Just move in, unpack and enjoy. A...

Building your prosperity through property

People like investing in something they understand - everyone lives in a property - plus you can see, touch and perhaps even drive past the asset you own.

The three simple investing principles you have to know

Agent showed buyer house on Monday, gave him keys on Tuesday

SOLD: The home which Shane Scott sold in Wandal for $230,000.

Home sells in just one day

Hervey Bay a cure for depression

NO REGRETS: Mason and Wendy Wong are loving their move to Hervey Bay.

Since moving to the Bay four months ago, Wendy hasn't looked back.

Island paradise for the price of a house in Sydney

The only house on Victor Island off Mackay is on sale for $3,500,000.

House and island for $3,500,000