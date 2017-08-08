YOU'RE INVITED: Big River Rockers' 18th party

Big River Rockers Kay Fisher, Janeen Roberts, Brian Brooks and Paul Jones get in some dancing.

THE Big River Rockers will celebrate an important milestone for any fan of rock music, their 18th birthday, on Saturday.

The group of ethusiastic dancers, ranging in age from three to 80, have been meeting at the Grafton District Golf Club every Monday night for all that time.

The dancers use that time for instructions/ lessons in various styles of dancing including some line dancing. group dances and of course rock n roll.

The club has booked a special guest, Gold Coast entertaininer Tommy Memphis for Saturday's big day.

Club publicity officer Kay Fisher said the entertainer brings an instant party atmosphere to any venue, with a combination of outstanding vocal ability and audience participation.

"Tommy is true to the masters of musical hits by Elvis Presley, Johnny Cash, Michael Bubble, Dean Martin and many others,” she said.

:He has something for everyone and the performances are unique. He's a little bit rock, a little bit country crooner with some blues and funk thrown in for good measure.

"He said that he was looking forward to performing for the Big River Rockers to celebrate the night with them and is ready to rock the house down.”

As well a contingent of club originals from the first meeting in 1999, will be attending.

Ms Fishers said Big River Rockers are also very involved with community events.

"We always take part in activities at Jacaranda/Venetian Carnival,” she said.

"We put on demonstrations at nursing homes, Grafton show, Relay for Life and other fundraising events held in the community.

Catering facilities are available by Birdies on Bent Restaurant open from 5.30pm to 7.30pm.

Ms Fisher said the the club welcome the general community to come and enjoy the night with us and have a great night - on the house.

The club will hold its 18th birthday dance at the Grafton District Golf Club South Grafton on Saturday August 12 commencing at 7.30pm

Contact Grafton District Golf Club for details 66422255