You're invited to help celebrate Col's last day

MEMBERS and guests of South Grafton Ex-Servicemen's Club are invited to the Saturday raffles to share a few laughs and stories with the club's secretary-manager Col Green, who will be retiring at the end of the week.

Assistant manager Heidi Buist said the club will miss Col, but wished him well for the future.

"We've had a lot of things happen over the six years he has been president, so everybody should come in for our little farewell," she said.

In the end of month raffle, ten $500 prizes are up for grabs.