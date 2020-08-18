Menu
A couple has received a phone call that will change their lives forever after a QuickPick has turned them into millionaires.
‘You’re kidding’: Couple’s shock Lotto win

by Brayden Heslehurst
18th Aug 2020 3:19 PM
A couple from Brisbane's bayside are now millionaires after waking up to a life-changing phone call this morning.

The Wynnum West residents held one of two division one winning entries across Australia in the Gold Lotto draw from last night, taking home a prize of $1 million.

It was a shock to the husband, who received the surprise call from an official from the Lott this morning before trying to wake up his wife so she could hear the announcement.

"I'm awake now," the wife said, after their million-dollar prize was revealed.

The husband said he was shaking when he heard the news.

"You're kidding, I don't know what to do," he said.

"I just buy a ticket every now and then. This was a QuickPick. I just thought I'd take a stab in the dark. I'm glad I did."

The couple have also revealed what they will do now with the money now they are rich.

"I always said if I won a million, we'd go travelling to Europe and the USA," the husband said.

A Brisbane couple plan to use their $1 million lotto win to travel.
"I've always wanted to go to London and New York. We can't do that at the moment as we need to stay home and can't even leave Queensland, but when we can, we'll be off.

"In the meantime, we'll find something to do with a million dollars.

"This is unbelievable. I'll have to have another cup of tea to celebrate."

In addition to winning the division one prize, the couple's System 7 QuickPick entry also won division three six times, bolstering the total by almost $3000.

The winning entry was purchased online at thelott.com.

