Youth and experience count for Westlawn

Rick Bender bowls during the CRCA Premier League clash between Westlawn and GDSC Easts at Ellem Oval. Matthew Elkerton

CRICKET: The perfect mix of youth and experience has helped Westlawn Jaca Hotel to its second win of the GDSC Premier League season over Coutts Crossing.

Westlawn were too good with the ball in hand as they rolled Coutts Crossing for a paltry 143 at Lower Fisher.

Despite the surface breaking up and making batting more difficult as the afternoon wore on, the Westlawn side was able to ride its luck with captain Nathan Blanch (32*) guiding the side to a four-wicket win.

But it was a victory set up earlier in the afternoon by the efforts of wily veteran Ricky Bender (3 for 18 off 6) and fiery teenage fast-bowler Ethan Munro (3 for 36 off 8).

After Coutts Crossing openers Brent Rankin (11) and Declan Ensby (28) had grafted tyheir way to a 42-run opening stand, Munro would strike, removing both in consecutive overs of his spell.

The opened the door for Bender, who managed to put the brakes on the Coutts Crossing scoring rate before removing Cotten brothers, Brenden and Ryan, for single figures.

Some late power hitting from Andrew McLachlan (28) and Craig Woods (33), including a 55-run stand between the pair, helped Coutts scrape past the century mark.

But it was not enough as Westlawn opener Ben Shipman (33) led the way with the bat as the side chased down the target inside 34 overs.

WESTLAWN V COUTTS CROSSING

At Lower Fisher Turf

Toss: Coutts Crossing

Umpires: David Honeybrook

Coutts Crossing 1st Innings

D Ensby b Munro 28

B Rankin b Munro 11

B Cotten b Bender 5

R Cotten lbw b Bender 1

ZJ Cotten b Vidler 4

A McLachlan c Vidler b Munro 28

MR McKee c B Shipman b Bender 8

C Woods b Chaffey 33

N O'Connell b N Blanch 0

H Woods b N Blanch 0

M Elkerton not out 0

Extras (b 4, lb 2, w 17, nb 2) 25

ALL-OUT for 143

Overs: 38

FoW: 1-42(D Ensby) 2-51(B Rankin) 3-57(R Cotten) 4-65(B Cotten) 5-65(ZJ Cotten) 6-86(MR McKee) 7-141(A McLachlan) 8-141(N O'Connell) 9-143(C Woods) 10-143(H Woods)

Bowling: N Blanch 7.3-4-19-2, B Shipman 8-1-43-0(2nb, 7w), PJ Vidler 8-0-21-1(3w), E Munro 8-1-36-3(7w), RJ Bender 6-1-18-3, KR Chaffey 1-1-0-1

Westlawn 1st Innings

PJ Vidler c O'Connell b H Woods 16

B Shipman c C Woods b R Cotten 34

KR Chaffey b Ensby 7

RJ Bender b McLachlan 4

E Munro lbw b R Cotten 4

J Shipman b B Cotten 21

N Blanch not out 32

DC Gordon not out 12

Extras (b 2, lb 0, w 11, nb 3) 16

SIX wickets for 146

Overs: 33

FoW: 1-23(PJ Vidler) 2-41(KR Chaffey) 3-63(RJ Bender) 4-74(E Munro) 5-88(B Shipman) 6-110(J Shipman)

Bowling: H Woods 5-0-38-1(4w), D Ensby 5-0-12-1(5w), A McLachlan 8-1-24-1(1nb, 1w), R Cotten 8-1-28-1(2nb, 1w), B Cotten 4-1-18-1, MR McKee 4-0-24-0