Youth and lack of pace win night cricket clash

Tucabia skipper Matt Dougherty pictured here batting at Lower Fisher Park, top scored for his team with 51 on Wednesday.

NIGHT CRICKET: Tucabia Copmanhurst Clarence Valley Pest Control turned to youth and slow bowling to for its comprehensive win over GDSC Easts on Wednesday night.

Batting first after it was sent in, Tucabia’s experienced batting line-up piled on 7/136 in its 20 overs with captain Matt Dougherty leading the way with 51.

Veteran Matt Pigg was next best with a brisk 22-ball 27, making the most of his good fortune with the East fielders offering him a couple of chances.

“I was lucky,” he said. “But it was good to play with a bit of freedom and play some shots I probably haven’t had a chance to play for a couple of seasons.”

Pigg was also pleased to see his skipper hitting the ball well in the first night game after Christmas.

“It’s a good sign for the rest of the season,” he said. “He’s had a couple of low scores, but he was hitting the ball really well, which is good for us.”

Tucabia achieved the win bowling out Easts in the 18th over without using the services of leading fast bowlers Rohan Hackett and Braydon Pardoe.

“We’ve got a couple of handy younger players we wanted to give a chance,” Pigg said.

“And to tell the truth, we thought batting and scoring quickly might be a bit harder against the slower bowlers on that wicket.

“It was a bit two paced, so we had our spinners bowl most of the overs.”

Easts were always in trouble trying to chase down 137 for victory. Only Ben Hill with 20 and Ben Shaw with 17 gave the bowlers any trouble.