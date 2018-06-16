Youth are ready to shine at eisteddfod

THE MUSIC will ring from the Maclean Civic Hall as hundreds of competitors take the stage for the Lower Clarence Music Eisteddfod.

More than 550 items will be heard, including a day of performances by local schools across the week-long event that starts today.

Internationally recognised trombonist Warwick Tyrell will be the adjudicator for this year's eisteddfod.

Warwick has held the position of principal trombonist with the London Philharmonic Orchestra, as well as concert soloist in the United States, China, South Africa, South Korea and all over Australia. He was winner of the 1988 International Trombone Competition and in that same year won the Young Achiever of the Year Award in South Australia. He is also a conductor, educator, trained singer and actor who, in recent years has worked professionally touring Australia with many prominent musicians.

He has a particular passion for the youth and his personal mission is to mentor, encourage and promote the talents of young people.

The eisteddfod finishes on Saturday June 23 with a Celebration Concert commencing at 2pm. It promises to be an entertaining week and it is hoped members of the local community will attend to enjoy and support the many talented musicians who are performing.