Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Warwick Tyrell, photographed for Musica Viva In Schools, on Monday 23 March, 2015.
Warwick Tyrell, photographed for Musica Viva In Schools, on Monday 23 March, 2015. Robert Catto, Photographer
News

Youth are ready to shine at eisteddfod

16th Jun 2018 10:00 AM

THE MUSIC will ring from the Maclean Civic Hall as hundreds of competitors take the stage for the Lower Clarence Music Eisteddfod.

More than 550 items will be heard, including a day of performances by local schools across the week-long event that starts today.

Internationally recognised trombonist Warwick Tyrell will be the adjudicator for this year's eisteddfod.

Warwick has held the position of principal trombonist with the London Philharmonic Orchestra, as well as concert soloist in the United States, China, South Africa, South Korea and all over Australia. He was winner of the 1988 International Trombone Competition and in that same year won the Young Achiever of the Year Award in South Australia. He is also a conductor, educator, trained singer and actor who, in recent years has worked professionally touring Australia with many prominent musicians.

He has a particular passion for the youth and his personal mission is to mentor, encourage and promote the talents of young people.

The eisteddfod finishes on Saturday June 23 with a Celebration Concert commencing at 2pm. It promises to be an entertaining week and it is hoped members of the local community will attend to enjoy and support the many talented musicians who are performing.

Grafton Daily Examiner

Top Stories

    SEARCH: Brumby whisperer missing

    premium_icon SEARCH: Brumby whisperer missing

    News Emergency services are looking for a man who had a good relationship with the Brooms Head brumby

    On Track for July carnival

    On Track for July carnival

    Feature It's almost racing time in the Valley

    Beaches opened up to fishers

    Beaches opened up to fishers

    News Marine park rezoning good news for beach fishers

    Ghosts boosted as they seek to avenge loss

    Ghosts boosted as they seek to avenge loss

    Rugby League McLENNAN heads a list of players to get back in blue and white.

    Local Partners