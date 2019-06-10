Residents turn vigilantes as young criminals run riot

Young criminals are running riot at a Sunshine Coast housing estate with reports that "vigilante" residents are taking matters into their own hands.

Only last week, police apprehended two juveniles accused of multiple stealing offences.

The residents say the youths meet in parks and have called for more CCTV to protect their homes.

Buderim MP Brent Mickelberg said the rise in crime began "bubbling" six months ago, but had spiked considerably in the past two months.

He said things had worsened and led to residents taking matters into their own hands.

"The feedback we are getting is pretty clear - a real increase in youth crime. Property is being damaged, break and enters, even assaults on unrelated bystanders," Mr Mickelberg said.

"A lot of the youths are congregating in the Brightwater Estate, but not necessarily from there.

"No one wants to see vigilante action and community safety needs to be the number one priority."

He praised police for upping their patrols in the busy estate, but called for further action to curb the growing problem.

Maroochydore Police officer-in-charge Dave Whyte said police were doing regular patrols of the estate on Friday and Saturday nights.

"There are definitely issues with youths gathering across the Coast and Brightwater is having its share of it," Senior Sergeant Whyte said.

"I don't know if it is any better or worse than other estates though."

Maroochydore Police Station acting inspector Steve Hall said last week two juveniles were apprehended on multiple break and enter offences on four homes and one vehicle.

"These juveniles were under 17 years old, a number of others who were allegedly involved decamped without being apprehended," Insp Hall said.

"This case was mid-evening, but it's happening in daylight hours or late at night too.

"The homes were broken into either by force or an unlocked door. Make sure your home is secured, don't give them an invitation."

Mr Mickelberg acknowledged youths "make mistakes" but said when the three, four, five-time offenders are caught again, the punishment should fit the crime.

"If you keep committing crimes over and over again, community must come first," Mr Mickelberg said.

"Too often, they're released on bail and go back out and commit offences. I understand the great reluctance to lock up these individuals but the consequences must deter this behaviour.

"For some of these kids, being on the street is better than being at home. It's a society-wide problem that needs to be addressed.

"We can't have them hanging in parks, drinking, fighting and committing offences."