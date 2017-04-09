Youth dance the night away at AYA Music Fest

Smoke Stack rock out with songs by John Lee Hooker and The Beatles at AYA Music Fest.

YOUTH Week went out with a bang on Saturday night with the youth of the Clarence Valley coming together for the highly anticipated AYA Music Fest.

Clarence Valley Council community development officer (youth) Giane Smajstr said AYA Music Fest had been many months of hard work that had paid off because of the hard work of Clarence Youth Action and everyone involved.

"Clarence Youth Action has the ownership of the event and they were incredible,” she said.

"They ran it like clockwork, they were so professional and enthusiastic, it was great.”

Ms Smajstr added the entire night was a huge success with all the youth enjoying themselves.

"The night started off nice and slow, they had the live music and the kids went around and interacted with the activities, and as the night went on, it really ramped up and the kids moved to the front and started to dance,” she said.

"We've had nothing but positive feed back... a lot of youth said they wish we could do this all the time.

"It was an opportunity for them to come together and have a great time in a safe space.

"Everyone was smiling, that's what got me, everyone was smiling and laughing.”

Ms Smajstr said the best part of the night was when everyone came together.

"When everyone came together and started dancing, that was great, and the look on everyone's faces, I guess that was the best moment.”

Jeremy Jablonski from Jempire Events, who helped put on AYA Music Fest, said the night was a huge success with more than 250 people coming through the gates.

"CYA is already talking about running another one next year, but I was thinking a couple before the end of the year, we've had a lot of good things burst out of AYA Music Fest,” he said.

"I think a lot of the kids want a DJ-only event like AYA Music Fest.

"There are a lot of people crying out for events like that, (we need) to give the young ones the platform to perform too.”

Mr Jablonski said he wanted to thank CYA, Ms Smajstr, the CRJC and his Jempire Events team.

AYA Music Fest was the last major event of a fun-youth orientated week in the Clarence Valley.

"We had 40 young people plan and deliver the youth week calendar of events,” Mrs Smajstr said.

"This week is the cherry on top for me.”

With the entire week being such a success, a lot of youth were asking if the events could happen more often.

"They wanted the whole (Youth Week) again and they wanted more of it, they said 'why can't this be a more regular thing?',” she said.

"These events have been run for the first time and they have exceeded expectations.”

Ms Smajstr said the success of Youth Week could be put down to the people power they had.

"It's the power of community and the power of our young people actively participating and being involved, which makes it successful,” she said.

"If we continue to have the community leading these types of events, it will be more likely that they can happen more often, more regularly.”

If you'd like to get involved in Clarence Youth Action, head to the Clarence Valley Youth Facebook page.