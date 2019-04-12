Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
VOICES: St Joseph's Primary School Year 6 students in discussion.
VOICES: St Joseph's Primary School Year 6 students in discussion. Kathryn Lewis
News

Youth forum listens to our next generation

Kathryn Lewis
by
12th Apr 2019 12:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

SAFETY in their community and mental health support were some of the issues discussed by the Valley's youth when their voices were put front and centre this week.

A Youth Forum run by the New School of Arts Neighbourhood House for Youth Week in Maclean and Grafton was a chance for students to talk about the struggles they face, and how they can be addressed.

Clarence Valley Council youth development officer Allira Newton said the forum was a success with more young people turning out than expected.

"Over the next six months we are hoping to have more conversations like this with other schools and young people, to get a feel for what they want.”

South Grafton High School Year 9 student Jessica Newton was glad for the chance for her voice to be heard.

"Older people don't always see us as people to be listening to, because we are younger, but we are the next generation, we will be living here, and soon we will be running the town,” she said.

"What we say they should be listening to, and what we need they should be providing.

"I personally, along with my group, want more mental health support and safety around the Grafton community, we also talked about equality and bullying, which is safety once again.”

"I feel like everyone could put in for this, the school definitely would be a big one to make a change, along with people higher up could help to be a role model for Grafton.”

clarence valley council new school of arts youth youth week
Grafton Daily Examiner

Top Stories

    Good brews, big space ready for beaut day

    premium_icon Good brews, big space ready for beaut day

    Food & Entertainment More than 30 food trucks and big open space lead to family event for holiday

    Rock pool ready for holiday swims

    premium_icon Rock pool ready for holiday swims

    Council News Repairs almost finished to 50 year old Yamba beach mainstay

    At last a contest of political philosophy

    premium_icon At last a contest of political philosophy

    Opinion 'The election will give voters something they have been craving'

    Cracking down on the dumpers

    premium_icon Cracking down on the dumpers

    News 'It's not okay and you can be fined'