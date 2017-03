Georgia Breward and Lillian Doyle - selected in the Queensland u17 AFL squad.Photo Adam Hourigan / The Daily Examiner

THE Grafton Tigers are holding a come and try day for youth girls between 13 and 17.

The club are working with North Coast AFL to develop a youth girls competition with teams from the North Coast.

Nicole Mussett, an ex-AFL player from Melbourne, will be there to share her wisdom as a coach. To register your interest, contact Luke Stanford on 0435876410 or email him at lj_stanford@hotmail.com

The come and try day is on Thursday, March 2 from 5pm at Ellem Oval in Grafton.