Youth music festival to rock Valley

Caitlan Charles | 5th Apr 2017 5:00 AM
Giane Smajstr, Youth Week Coordinator, Gabby Andrews, Zak Masters, Jeremy Jablonski and Hannah Craig from Clarence Youth Action get ready for the Youth Week AYA Music Fest.
Giane Smajstr, Youth Week Coordinator, Gabby Andrews, Zak Masters, Jeremy Jablonski and Hannah Craig from Clarence Youth Action get ready for the Youth Week AYA Music Fest.

TEENAGERS these day's often feel like they have to grow up much quicker than they need to, but the upcoming Youth Week AYA Music Fest is here to remind you to act your age.

Jeremy Jablonski from Clarence Youth Action (CYA) said the group wanted to bring all different types of people together using music.

"Act your age message is encouraging youth and teens to act their age, rather than all these imposed expectations from society, to grow up quicker, wear make up, dress a certain way, drink alcohol, do drugs,” Jeremy said.

"We want to encourage them that if you're not interested in those things (you don't have to do them).

"I think one of the things everyone is interested in is music, so that's one of the reasons behind this festival for youth to come along and enjoy music.”

AYA Music Fest is the brain child of CYA, who with the help Clarence Valley Council, have organised the youth music festival in Grafton.

"This festival is not going to look like some of the youth events you've seen happen in Grafton,” Jeremy said.

"We've got a line up of amazing acts, CYA did an audition process to hand pick some of these acts, so we've got a good line up of entertainment, we've got a diverse range of entertainment.

"We're not just doing your normal stage lighting, we're actually bringing these massive laser set up and doing this big choreographed laser show, I've never seen anything like that in Grafton before.”

Jeremy, who's event management company Jempire Events has helped set up the festival, has always been passionate about helping youth.

"I'm passionate about youth, I've been teaching dance since I was 14 to youth and I used to attend a lot of the youth events around here that was run by street crews and the New School of Arts and I got into volunteering for youth events,” he said.

"I then got a job as a youth worker at the New School of Arts, youth work is just something I am passionate about.

"I'd rather work with youth than adults.”

Along side the music, there will be youth services on site to share information and food and drink available, and laser skirmish among other things.

The AYA Music Fest line up is Volent Sun, Milly and Tash, Smoke Stack, Verse 17, Dan and Georgia, DJ Swiftbang and DJ Jabba.

Tickets and information about transport from Yamba, Maclean and Ulmarra, at www.facebook.com/ayafest

AYA Music Fest is on at the CRJC Racecourse on Saturday, April 8 from 4.30 to 11pm.

Grafton Daily Examiner

Topics:  clarence events clarence valley council clarence youth action crjc youth week youth week 2017

