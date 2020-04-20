YOUTH SURVEY: Launch coincides with unprecedented change

Mission Australia wants to hear from young people about issues affecting them.

Mission Australia wants to hear from young people about issues affecting them.

GROWING up in crazy times such as these can’t be easy and young people are being urged to speak up about their experiences.

Now in its 19th year, the Mission Australia Youth Survey is the largest online survey of its kind in Australia and provides an important annual snapshot into the experiences and views of young people across Australia

The survey is now open to all young people aged 15-19 and to get better picture of what life is like across the country, Mission Australia is urging kids in the Clarence to get involved.

“Now more than ever, we want to hear from young people in the Clarence Valley about the issues that affect them in 2020,” said Mission Australia’s state director Nada Nasser.

“In times of increasing uncertainty it is important we take the time to listen to what young people have to say on issues that affect them, their networks and our nation.

“We hope that during a time when so many young people will be self-isolating, that they could spare 15 minutes of their time to participate in the Youth Survey.”

The Youth Survey 2019 was completed by more than 25,000 young people, including 6,576 from NSW and last year, they nominated mental health, the environment and equity and discrimination as the most important issues facing Australia today.

The survey also found that around one in 15 or 6.9 per cent of young people in NSW felt they have a voice all of the time in public affairs.

This year, the survey will continue to focus on mental health and wellbeing, with a further look into how young people seek help. The Youth Survey will also ask new questions around discrimination and transition to employment, along with financial concerns and exclusion.

“Young people can record their responses online, either through arrangements with participating schools or groups, or individually through our website,” said Ms Nasser.

“At a time of increased physical distancing and self-isolation, we’re also encouraging sports teams, community youth groups, religious groups and community service organisations to communicate to their young people to get involved in the Youth Survey.”

Mission Australia’s Youth Survey 2020 is open to all young people aged 15-19 years-old who are living in Australia. To take part in the survey, visit www.missionaustralia.com.au/youthsurvey. Share the word using #YouthSurvey2020

The survey closes on the 14th August 2020, with results to be analysed and released before the end of the year.