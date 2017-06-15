Youth to get creative at festival

AFTER great success in youth and junior art participation in the recent 8x8 competition held at Ferry Park, Jenny Thomas and Beverley Scofield are once again inviting students to get creative and showcase their work in the Clarence River Arts Festival.

The 52nd Annual Arts and Crafts Exhibition is being held at Maclean Showgrounds, July 7, 8 and 9, with several categories open to students in painting, drawing, photography, fine needlework, quilt making, and wearable art.

Junior (3 - 13 years) and Youth (14 - 18 years) entry fee is $2 per artwork, which can be of any size or subject matter and can be for sale. Artwork will be judged, with prize money for youth and junior art alone totalling over $400. Entry forms can be obtained from Ferry Park Gallery or online www.clarenceriverartsfestival.com.au

Entry forms and fee must be received by 5pm, Friday June 30.

To assist in the presentation of artwork, sponsors of Youth & Junior Art, Kerrie and Peter Thompson, Maclean Picture Frames, have produced competitively priced colourful picture frames available in A3, A4 and A5 sizes to complement students' artwork. Kerrie and Peter are also donating French mini watercolour sets to first prize winners in each section.

This promises to be a wonderful, fun-filled event for the community, with numerous art and craft theme activities, demonstrations, market stalls, yummy food and beautiful exhibits for all the family to enjoy.