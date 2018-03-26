Menu
Youth unemployment: How the Valley rates

Jenna Thompson
by
26th Mar 2018 2:00 PM

THE Clarence Valley and Coffs Harbour region combined has earned second place in the top 20 highest youth unemployment rates in Australia according to a new report.

Using Australian Bureau of Statistics labour force data, the report titled 'An unfair Australia? Mapping youth unemployment hotspots' revealed that there has been a 10.4% increase in youth unemployment from 2016 to 2018 in the Clarence Valley.

This figure was second to Outback Queensland with a 34.5% increase in youth unemployment in the region.

"The story of youth employment in our prosperous country has become a tale of two Australias,” warns the report.

It also finds one third of all unemployed people in Australia are aged 15 to 24. Furthermore, 55 of the total of 87 regions across the country are burdened by youth unemployment rates above 11 per cent. This stands in contrast to the overall national unemployment rate of 5.5 per cent, which includes all age groups.

Grafton Daily Examiner
