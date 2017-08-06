Youths get ready for My Future Fest

Dont miss My Future Fest at Grafton TAFE on 8 August the one stop shop for young people covering career, training and health advice.

STUDENTS and young people will be treated to a smorgasbord of opportunity in what promises to be the first of its kind, interactive career expo being held at Grafton TAFE on Tuesday, August 8, from 10am-4pm.

My Future Fest is a joint initiative of local employment and training provider ETC, Clarence Valley Council, Grafton TAFE and Clarence Youth Action Group.

Young people aged 15-21 are encouraged to attend the event which has attracted a large number of "career champions”, including industry skills training providers, universities, employment agencies, career advisors through to a number of local employers, all of whom will offer information, demonstrations, hands-on workshops and practical advice to young people. In addition, there will be a strong turnout of community service and health providers.

Event spokesperson, ETC CEO Jenny Barnett, said the organisers were thrilled that everyone had embraced the event so wholeheartedly.

"We encourage school students, job seekers and young people who are perhaps not sure where they are heading to come along to My Future Fest,” Mrs Barnett said.

"We are confident this event will shine a light on the different options and pathways available to young people in the Clarence Valley.”

"With more than 35 stallholders committed to taking part there's going to be lots of opportunities for healthy discussions.”

The My Future Fest layout will feature zones or stations aimed to walk young people through the various options.

"The Strengths and Resume Station will help young people identify their strengths and provide practical tips on preparing a resume. The Interview Station is about learning techniques with a "real life employer” and the Construction Zone will focus on providing information for those who want to explore careers in the construction industry,” Mrs Barnett said.

"Creative Industries will also be a key component of My Future Fest with digital technology, design, fashion, film, music and performing arts included in the mix. There will also be a jobs board, along with information on trades, traineeships and apprenticeships.

"The My Health zone will offer information, activities and resources about local services covering topics such as cyber safety, sexual health, mental health, healthy relationships as well as drugs and alcohol to help ensure our young people remain resilient and strong.

"This really is going to be a One Stop Shop for youth, so don't miss out!”