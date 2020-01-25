Youth’s perfect sound recognised

AT 17 years old, Eden Annesley is the concert master for the local orchestra, has played on stages across the state, has just scored top marks in her first HSC exam, and even has letters after her name.

So it seemed the only person surprised by her announcement as the Clarence Valley Council Young Citizen of the Year was Eden herself.

“There are so many people who I know around the place who do wonderful things for the community, I’m very honoured,” she said.

Ms Annesley said the win was a great reward for the work she had put in both in and out of school – “I do try,” she laughed.

According to her nominator, Greg Butcher, Eden demonstrates excellence in her field and has achieved an incredibly high standard of achievement for her age, attaining the Associate in Music Australia (AMusA) in Violin, a diploma awarded by examination to outstanding candidates in the fields of musical performance and music theory by the Australian Music Examinations Board (AMEB), and Grade 8 AMEB in Piano.

And with all the accolades and time on stage, Eden said she still got nervous before a performance.

“I think there’s always that moment before you start where you wonder if it’ll all come together,” she said.

“But I love playing, and I’ve enjoyed playing in chamber quartets as it’s really wonderful to play music with other people.”