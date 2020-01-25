Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Eden Annesley after being named Clarence Valley Young Citizen of the year.
Eden Annesley after being named Clarence Valley Young Citizen of the year.
News

Youth’s perfect sound recognised

Adam Hourigan
, adam.hourigan@dailyexaminer.com.au
24th Jan 2020 4:12 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

AT 17 years old, Eden Annesley is the concert master for the local orchestra, has played on stages across the state, has just scored top marks in her first HSC exam, and even has letters after her name.

So it seemed the only person surprised by her announcement as the Clarence Valley Council Young Citizen of the Year was Eden herself.

“There are so many people who I know around the place who do wonderful things for the community, I’m very honoured,” she said.

Ms Annesley said the win was a great reward for the work she had put in both in and out of school – “I do try,” she laughed.

According to her nominator, Greg Butcher, Eden demonstrates excellence in her field and has achieved an incredibly high standard of achievement for her age, attaining the Associate in Music Australia (AMusA) in Violin, a diploma awarded by examination to outstanding candidates in the fields of musical performance and music theory by the Australian Music Examinations Board (AMEB), and Grade 8 AMEB in Piano.

And with all the accolades and time on stage, Eden said she still got nervous before a performance.

“I think there’s always that moment before you start where you wonder if it’ll all come together,” she said.

“But I love playing, and I’ve enjoyed playing in chamber quartets as it’s really wonderful to play music with other people.”

Grafton Daily Examiner

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        WIPEOUT: Five minutes of mayhem

        premium_icon WIPEOUT: Five minutes of mayhem

        News GETTING ready for a relaxed evening of trivia fun, visitors to the Village Green had no idea they would be at the epicentre of a “surreal” storm

        YOUR GUIDE: What’s on this Australia Day

        premium_icon YOUR GUIDE: What’s on this Australia Day

        News Keen for a cricket match? Or perhaps a stroll through a Clarence museum is more...

        REVEALED: Meet the Clarence’s favourite sparky

        premium_icon REVEALED: Meet the Clarence’s favourite sparky

        News MORE than 50 nominations were tallied and the decision was over to our readers.

        WIN keeping regions in news cycle

        premium_icon WIN keeping regions in news cycle

        News Regional Australia will be at the forefront of the news agenda when Sky News on...