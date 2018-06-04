Youths post video of joyride before crashing stolen car

Police arrested two youths after they crashed a stolen car in Goonellabah.

TWO juveniles were arrested after stealing a credit card and crashing a stolen car.

Police will allege that at 3am on Sunday a juvenile attended a house at First Avenue, then broke in and stole a debit card.

A short time later the juvenile walked up the driveway of a Second Avenue address where they saw a car with the keys in the ignition.

The juvenile took the car and picked up a second juvenile a short time later. The first juvenile drove the car around Goonellabah for about half an hour.

They posted video footage of themselves driving the car onto social media. At 3.23am the car crashed on Oliver Avenue. Police attended soon after and found both juveniles hiding underneath a van.

Both were placed under arrest and taken to Lismore Police Station.

The first Juvenile was charged with break enter and steal, taking and driving a conveyance, not holding a licence and breaching bail.

This juvenile was refused bail and will appear in Lismore Children's Court today. The second Juvenile will have their matter dealt with under the Young Offenders Act. #LismoreCrime

Police said it was a timely reminder to never leave your car keys in the ignition.