Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Youths allegedly smashed up a cafe in Darwin’s CBD this afternoon
Youths allegedly smashed up a cafe in Darwin’s CBD this afternoon
Crime

Youths smash up cafe, library, terrifying onlookers

by JUDITH AISTHORPE
11th Mar 2020 5:54 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

YOUTHS have wreaked havoc in the Palmerston CBD, smashing the windows of Mosko's Market while terrified patrons and staff were barricaded inside, says a witness.

The group of youths have also smashed up the Palmerston Library.

A police spokesman said windows and furniture had been damaged during the afternoon rampage.

The incident started just after 2pm when the youths allegedly began to smash the cafe shopfront.

A witness said between six and 12 young people were involved, though police were unable to confirm this.

Police have called it a "serious incident" and have arrested four of the youths involved.

Police also received a number of calls from members of the public and viewed the incident on CCTV.

The police spokesman said it was going to be a protracted investigation.

"They will be working on this well into the evening," he said.

More Stories

Show More
crime editors picks northern territory palmerston youth crime

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        UPDATE: Police confirm fatality in bridge crash

        premium_icon UPDATE: Police confirm fatality in bridge crash

        Breaking BRIDGE closed to traffic as police establish crime scene investigation after fatality.

        Two-vehicle crash closes bridge

        Two-vehicle crash closes bridge

        Breaking It's believed the incident occurred just after 2pm this afternoon with both lanes...

        Koala habitat protection changes slammed

        premium_icon Koala habitat protection changes slammed

        News Timber industry group says new planning policy a ‘game-changer’

        Spectacular images of South Grafton car fire

        premium_icon Spectacular images of South Grafton car fire

        Crime 'The sedan was completely alight, and had been burning for around 15-20 minutes...