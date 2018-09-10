You've got to laugh

A CARVED zebra head boasting a set of teeth you would only see in a Hollywood movie will soon turn heads at a local dental surgery.

Grafton U3a Men's Shed and dental prosthetist Ken Dawes joined forces to create the piece that has passed the first test its creators set it.

"Everyone who sees it has to laugh,” said the zebra's sculptor, Men's Shed member Greg Ryan.

The Men's Shed promised the head to Grafton Family Dentist's Willem Espag for his generosity in helping with their Debra the Zebra fundraising.

The Family Dental clinics in Grafton and Yamba use zebra motifs in their branding and when the shed put its sculpted rocking zebra on eBay to raise money for charity, the dental clinic paid up on its initial bid of $2500 even though they were eventually outbid in the auction.

Mr Ryan said the shed men were blown away.

"We promised Willem we would come up with something to reward that generosity,” Mr Ryan said.

There is a lot more to the zebra head carved out of jacaranda wood and mounted on a stand of camphor laurel than meets the eye.

Mr Dawes said the materials in the teeth are worth "quite a few hundred dollars”, with the hours of labour he and son Jeremy contributed.

"We were able to get our supplier, Alphabond, to donate most of the materials,” Mr Dawes said.

He was able to use his son's knowledge of the characters Marty from Madagascar and Donkey from Shrek as the inspiration for the zebra dentures.