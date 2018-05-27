Yvonne Sampson in a league of her own

Yvonne Sampson's rise to the top of the ladder was complete last year when she was targeted by Foxsports to spearhead the launch of its 24-hour NRL channel Fox League.

Yvonne Sampson's rise to the top of the ladder was complete last year when she was targeted by Foxsports to spearhead the launch of its 24-hour NRL channel Fox League.

Perhaps it says something about modern Australia that arguably its best-loved footy commentator happens to be a woman. But it probably says more about Yvonne Sampson.

From the moment she appeared on the sideline with a microphone, the face of Foxsports rugby league seemed to sidestep the tokenism tag that's plagued women in sport before her.

It helped that she knew her stuff, could talk footy 'til the lights went out with the squashed-faced boys' club who welcomed her into the fold at Channel 9, and did it all with a natural grace that even the most crusty old-school league fan couldn't fault.

"No, I'm not special,” Yvonne says. "I'm not an expert. I'm not an ex-player. I'm just lucky. I think it was all a matter of timing. Rugby league is a progressive game and I think it was ready to hear another voice.

"Entering into that world was nothing but a good experience for me. It was very supportive; I was never patronised. No one ever questioned why I was there.”

It was a landmark poaching of the woman who'd just the year before made history when she anchored Nine's flagship State of Origin coverage, now the most watched sporting event on Australian television.

It was one thing to front a Friday night footy fixture but quite another to take centre-stage of the code's showpiece.

The response was overwhelming. On a night where league fans are traditionally loose and brutal on social media, it was pretty much unanimous that the girl from Queensland had nailed it.

One Twitter user summed it up: "Not 'great for a woman' just plain great.” The compliments even rolled in from commentators at rival networks.

"There were nerves that night, oh, yes,” Yvonne says. "But the response was very kind. It was good to see that people could appreciate that I am working very hard.

"That was definitely a career highlight for me - a real 'pinch me' moment. I'm just grateful that I was invited to be part of that.”

But it wasn't exactly a straight path to the top. She grew up at Palmwoods in the Sunshine Coast hinterland, a much-loved adopted only child. She rode horses and she says her family weren't particularly athletic but they loved their rugby league.

"It was the thing that we did together,” she says. "People say footy is the modern-day campfire and it was like that. We'd all sit down and watch the footy.

"State of Origin was a special time for the family. Mum would buy in treats and we'd all be talking about it.

"I just grew up loving the game.”

Yvonne finished school by distance education as she concentrated on her horse riding. She went on to study journalism at Queensland University of Technology and was in her final year when she got her first break, courtesy of her dad.

"Dad was a butcher by trade but was driving cabs when he picked up (former international player and television commentator) Wendell Sailor,” Yvonne says.

"He did the old 'my daughter's studying journalism' and Wendell gave dad the name of his mate at the local Channel 7 newsroom at Maroochydore and I did a week's work experience there and continued to work one day a week.”

It led to a paid gig as a fill-in sports reporter and Yvonne went on to cover sport in many of Seven's regional Queensland newsrooms, a fine rugby league training ground.

In 2012, she was offered a job with Nine Network in Brisbane and, by 2014, she was in Sydney with the offer of being more involved with the network's footy coverage.

After starting as a sideline reporter, she graduated to hosting Nine's Friday night and Sunday afternoon footy coverage then more specialised analysis programs including the Sunday Footy Show. Efforts to parachute women into mainstream Australian sports coverage had rarely been so seamless.

When the offer came from Foxsports at the end of 2016 to be part of its around-the-clock rugby league experiment, Yvonne couldn't resist.

"It was just too good to refuse,” she says. "It meant working at a place just as obsessed with rugby league as I am.”

A bonus, Yvonne says, is working with the team of Foxsports' respected women sports journalists. Yvonne leads Australia's first all-female sports panel show, League Life, every Wednesday night.

"We're really careful that it's not a 'women's' program but a rugby league program that looks at things perhaps from a different perspective than ex-players might,” she says.

"We're all journalists and we tell stories that might not fit in some of those other programs.”

She cites last year's heart-wrenching interview with former representative player Brett Kimmorley, who lost his wife to brain cancer, leaving him with their four young daughters to raise. Kimmorley appeared on the program to promote the NRL's Beanies for Brain Cancer initiative, delivering a heartfelt, emotional plea for support that may never have been elicited by a panel of stiff-jawed ex-players.

"There are some beautiful little stories out there as well as all the big stories,” Yvonne says. "I'm just so proud of the work we are doing.

"One thing I love about rugby league is its inclusiveness. It doesn't matter where you're from or what your background is, there's a home in rugby league for everyone and we have the scope to explore that.”

Indeed, in the last couple of years, Yvonne has found out more about her own home. She met her birth parents when she was 18 and has maintained a relationship with them ever since. Her birth father had also been adopted so couldn't fill in too many gaps on family history.

Some 51 years later, he was to learn the truth that he had been removed from his Aboriginal birth mother who had been told her baby had died of pneumonia.

The revelation shed more light on Yvonne's heritage and made her even more proud that rugby league had such a strong tradition of celebrating the contribution of indigenous Australians to the game.

"The uncles and aunties from my birth family all live around Townsville and they're mad footy fans, although not my birth parents so much,” Yvonne says.

"My Dad passed away when I was 20 so he didn't see where I ended up but my Mum's very proud. She rings me every night and will give me feedback and ask me questions about things we've had on (the programs). Also my 91-year-old grandmother, Yvonne, who I'm named after, she's very supportive.”