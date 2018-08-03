zac's eyes on aprize

Grafton boxer Zac Cotten will take to the ring tonight in search of the NSW 83kg State Championship.

BOXING: Despite the bright lights, video cameras and the raucous rabble of the hundreds of expected ringside fans, when Zac Cotten steps between the ropes at Technology Park in Sydney tonight he won't hear a thing.

That's just how focussed he is on his opponent.

"Most of the time I can't even hear (trainer Dean Cribb) in my corner,” he said.

"I guess that isn't the best thing to happen, but that is just how it is. When I'm in the ring, it's just me and him. No one else matters.”

Former Australian champion Anthony Mundine presents Zac Cotten with his title belt after the Grafton Fight Night main event. Matthew Elkerton

Cotten who comes into the fight off the back of a dogged and bloody victory at Grafton back in June, will need all his aggression as he steps up to the biggest, and final, challenge of his amateur boxing career.

The 23-year-old will fight for the 83kg NSW Amateur Boxing Title against Tristan Maston on the undercard of the IBF super featherweight world title fight between Billy Dib and American Tevin Farmer.

But the weight of the occasion has not fazed the Grafton amateur fighter.

"I am more excited than anything, it's great,” he said.

But he knows it would not have been possible without the dedication of his corner man, Cribb.

The trainer has worked overtime with his fighter this past month, and is constantly racking up the kilometres on his odometer to give his fighters every chance to get into the ring across the country.

Zac, Ryan and Brendan Cotten and Jamie Masnfield are on the card for this weekend's fight night. Adam Hourigan

"There aren't many trainers who would go the extra mile like Dean does,” Cotten said.

While most of his spare time is taken up with his six-month-old baby, Cotten has found enough time to get in the ring to train and said his body is feeling "better than it ever has.”

Fellow Grafton Amateur Boxing Club pugilist Jesse Boorgaard will also go along for the journey as he aims to stretch his undefeated amateur record to seven wins.