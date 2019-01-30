Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
FLYING HIGH: Chris Zaffis in the quarter-finals at the 2019 Carve Pro.
FLYING HIGH: Chris Zaffis in the quarter-finals at the 2019 Carve Pro. Ethan Smith
Surfing

Zaffis chases pipe dream after carving it up

Matthew Elkerton
by
30th Jan 2019 1:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

SURFING: Chris Zaffis has opened the World Surf League qualifying series with his best performance in home waters.

Zaffis excelled at the Carve Pro QS1000 event at Maroubra, winning four straight heats on his way to a semi-final finish.

Fighting gruelling conditions and small swell, Zaffis worked the waves with a series of carves and cut-backs before getting to unleash an aerial assault in the finals.

The quarter-final was a chance to exact revenge against former world tour surfer Mitch Crews, who beat Zaffis twice in the same round in last year's qualifying series.

"He is a really good surfer, so for sure it felt good to get one over him, but so is everyone at that level,” Zaffis said.

"I just try to relax these days and take each heat as it comes.”

Zaffis came within a whisker of getting up over Central Coast surfer and junior tour champion Caleb Tancred in their semi-final.

But a two-wave total of 13.93 was not enough to beat Tancred, whose impressive total of 15.17 included a single wave score of 8.50.

"It was my best finish in Australia and I'm super-stoked to open my year like that,” Zaffis said.

"In the past I've really struggled in smaller, weaker waves, so I've worked on that a lot and it feels amazing to see my work paying off.”

After finishing his electrician apprenticeship at the end of last year, Zaffis spent his off-season dividing his team between rooftops and wave crests.

The extra work in the small surf at Angourie and Yamba set the 21-year-old surfer on the perfect course for the Carve Pro.

"I felt good coming into the event,” Zaffis said.

"I did work a lot over the holidays but also got a lot of surfing done and my body is feeling really good at the moment, injury-free.

"I have just finished my apprenticeship and I feel a huge weight off my shoulders now so I can just relax in the surf.

"Definitely wasn't expecting much in the first event - it's hard to tell where you're at, especially being in a small town with no one to gauge off, but I would love to keep the momentum going.”

That momentum has taken him halfway around the world, with the Angourie surfer touching down in Hawaii this week for the Volcom Pipe Pro in Oahu - a dream come true for Zaffis.

"I am super-psyched to compete in Hawaii,” he said. "I used to come to Hawaii every season when I was younger and it's always been a dream to compete at Pipe.”

The QS3000 event will also be the best chance for Zaffis to earn points on the tour as he aims to break into the top 100 qualifiers in the world for the first time.

The Volcom Pipe Pro began in Hawaii overnight.

angourie carve pro chris zaffis pipe open qualifying series surfing world surf league wsl
Grafton Daily Examiner

Top Stories

    EPA issues $15,000 fine to Tabulam piggery

    premium_icon EPA issues $15,000 fine to Tabulam piggery

    News ALLEGED failure to manage piggery waste posed a risk of pollution to the Clarence River and breached Environment Protection Licence

    • 30th Jan 2019 1:00 AM
    How Russell Morris really feels about The Real Thing

    premium_icon How Russell Morris really feels about The Real Thing

    Music Our exclusive chat with the Australian music legend

    • 30th Jan 2019 1:00 AM
    $1 for 28 days: this is The Daily Examiner's best deal yet

    $1 for 28 days: this is The Daily Examiner's best deal yet

    News Best of local and national news and sport, plus exclusive rewards

    • 30th Jan 2019 1:00 AM