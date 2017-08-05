22°
Zaffis riding high after Australian Festival of Surf

Clair Morton
| 5th Aug 2017 5:00 AM
POST-SURF: Angourie's Chris Zaffis has finished second in the final of the Open Mens division in the Australian Festival of Surf.
SURFING: ANGOURIE's Chris Zaffis catches a wave to the shoreline and races up to the rocks at Yamba's Pippi Beach.

He's been filming with videographer Blair Jeffreys and is keen to see the footage of a solid tube he just claimed before launching himself clear of the wall of crashing water.

The 19-year-old competitor is still riding a high from his finals round in last week's Surfmasters at the Australian Festival of Surf in Tweed Heads, where he came second in the Open Men's division.

But the result didn't come without a bit of a fight.

"The first heat was funny; it was really small and inconsistent and I had a mega shocker,” he says.

"I didn't find a good wave, but luckily there was repechage so I came back.”

The repechage round was a pleasant change for Zaffis who in the past couple of years has become accustomed to the cut-throat Qualifying Series format.

He used it to his advantage by quickly progressing through to a four-man final against Queenslanders Thomas Woods and Liam O'Brien, and Monty Tait.

"It was a small beach break so there was a lot of opportunity,” Zaffis says.

"We were going wave for wave and Thomas Woods, who won it, had me by not much.

"I got a wave at the end and did three big turns and missed out on the score by 0.4 or something. It was a really fun final; everyone wants first but I'm super stoked.”

Next week he will be heading to Indonesia to compete in a QS1000 event,

the Hello Pacitan Pro in East Java.

"I've been surfing a lot and the waves at home have been barrels so ... I'm definitely feeling ready and keen.”

