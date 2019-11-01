Zahli's recipe for Jacaranda fundraising success

Zahli Stevens speaks at the Jacaranda cocktail evening after being announced as this year's highest fundraiser.

Zahli Stevens speaks at the Jacaranda cocktail evening after being announced as this year's highest fundraiser. Jacaranda Festival.

JACARANDA candidate Zahli Stevens went into this year's quest with an aim of doubling the minimum fundraising amount.

By the end, she was wishing to break a much bigger milestone.

Ms Stevens was named as the highest fundraiser for the Jacaranda Queens party, raising $10,121.53 towards the festival.”

"We had to raise $2000, so I thought if I could raise $4000 that would be good,” she said.

"But once we got there I wondered how far it could go.

"And we got to $5000, then $8000, and towards the end it was $9600 and I thought it'd be great to reach $10,000, and it did eventually.”

Ms Stevens pounded the pavement in town selling 100 clubs, scratchie boards as well as selling the major Jacaranda Raffle.”

"I had a heap of fundraisers, a bingo night, my own mega raffle and a Festive Spirit night at the Criterion with one of the plays,” she said.

Her biggest fundraiser got right back to basics, with an old-style cookbook proving popular.

"We had sweet and savoury recipes from members of the community and past Jacaranda Queens and Matrons of Honour,” she said.

"51 business also sponsored pages in the book... and pre-orders are being taken now.”

The senior candidates raised a group total of $35.987.62 with the juniors adding nearly $24,000 to help with costs of next year's festival.