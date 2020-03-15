Zellymay earns back-to-back wins in rain-hit Grafton race

CLASS 2 HCP: As the rain started to fall on the Clarence River Jockey Club, Allan Kehoe-trained Zellymay made something out of nothing and a fourth place into victory when it took out the Bowlo Sports & Leisure Yamba Class 2 Handicap (1700 metres) yesterday afternoon.

The four-year-old found itself four from the front turning for home, but jockey Andrew Mallyon positioned Zellymay along the rails and exploited the smallest of gaps to surge home ahead of Eerised, trained by Steve Brewer, and Delius out of the Leo Clapham stables.

Port Macquarie-based Kehoe said he was pleased with the win by Zellymay, its second in as many starts at Grafton.

“She is still raw, she is still very green, on her last run she only had the one gallop and she probably went two or three lengths better again which is the scary thing, she is only going to keep improving I think,” he said.

“I was a bit worried when she came around the turn and she was behind but it was a good ride.

“We will probably give her one more (start), there’s a race down Newcastle in two-and-a-half weeks and we’ll let her go out and have a think about it.”

Andrew Mallyon brings 3 - Zellymay to win Race 4 - Bowl Sports and Liesure Class 2 hcp for trainer Allan Kehoe.

Kehoe said there was plenty of potential for the future of the mare.

“She is a real stayer, her brother is a monster but I think she will just keep improving,” he said.

“She is going the right way, and I like her. I think she is a special one and she will keep improving.”

Following the race, Mallyon said he was really happy with the ride, his first on-board Zellymay.

“She had been a filly with a few quirks, a bit finicky but she was really on her best behaviour today,” he said.

“She settled beautifully in the run and that’s what I was most happy about.

“Then I just had a wall of horses and I got a bit of luck to get through them. The gap came and she was a little unsure to start with, the whole time she never really went through the gap with a lot of confidence, more or less won on ability.”