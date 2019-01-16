Tutor allegedly plied teen with ‘date rape drug’

Song has since been charged with sexual intercourse without consent. Picture: John Grainger

A TUTOR is accused of drugging a teenage student with his schizophrenia medication before raping her at a north shore academy, a court has heard.

Police alleged Chatswood man Zhifan Song plied his 18-year-old victim with rohypnol - a so-called "date rape drug" used to treat insomnia - during an attack in October.

The 34-year-old fronted Hornsby Local Court for the first time on Tuesday since his release on bail from Silverwater jail three days before Christmas.

The court heard that on October 28, the teen was allegedly attacked when she went to the academy in Neridah St at Chatswood to see Song, who has been a tutor for several years.

Officers raided the academy and Song's nearby unit on Albert St shortly after and the next morning he then turned himself in at Hornsby police station.

Song was previously charged with two counts of cause to take intoxicating substance to commit indictable offence and indecent assault.

But he has since been charged with sexual intercourse without consent.

Last month at a bail application hearing Magistrate Daniel Reiss said the allegations were "very disturbing" and the prosecution case appeared to be strong.

Defence lawyer Les Nicholls said his client had suffered schizophrenia since 2003 and had a clean criminal record.

Appearing via video link from jail last month, Song said he had not been taking his anti-psychotic medication for a while before the alleged incident and the court heard he'd hallucinated while later making admissions to cops.

"He says he is seeing and hearing voices at the time of the interview," Mr Nicholls said. "There's clearly an issue of mental illness."

While Mr Reiss agreed, he said the alleged "planning and execution" showed a degree of control and added that Song faced a lengthy jail term if he is convicted.

Mr Reiss granted Song strict conditional bail after he surrendered his passport and his father forked out a $10,000 surety.

The case, which was listed for mention on Tuesday, returns to court on January 29.