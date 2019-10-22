Menu
Zion Williamson in action during a pre-season game for the Pelicans.
Basketball

Zion’s NBA debut on hold after surgery

by Kate Salemme
22nd Oct 2019 9:15 AM

The NBA's most anticipated debut of the season is on hold with No.1 draft pick Zion Williamson sidelined for up to two months.

Williamson, who has been described as the best prospect since superstar LeBron James, has undergone surgery to repair a torn right lateral meniscus.

The New Orleans Pelicans confirmed the news on the eve of the team's season-opener against reigning champions the Raptors.

"Zion Williamson underwent successful arthroscopic surgery today to address a torn right lateral meniscus," the Pelicans said in a statement.

"The timetable for his full return to play is estimated at six to eight weeks."

The Pelicans drafted Williamson with the first overall pick in the 2019 NBA draft in June.

He impressed during pre-season games but his team's missed the final game in New York with a sore knee.

Williamson averaged 23.3 points, 6.5 rebounds and 2.3 assists during his four pre-season games.

His debut against Toronto was set to be one of the biggest talking points.

