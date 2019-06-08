Zioptimis spoils Shelton's hat-trick of wins at Ulmarra Cup

PHOTO FINISH: Allan Kehoe trained Zioptimus just edges out John Shelton's Saxophone in the Ulmarra Chip-In Cup at the Clarence River Jockey Club on Saturday.

PHOTO FINISH: Allan Kehoe trained Zioptimus just edges out John Shelton's Saxophone in the Ulmarra Chip-In Cup at the Clarence River Jockey Club on Saturday. Mitchell Keenan

RACING: Grafton trainer John Shelton had an impressive day out in the Ulmarra "Chip-In” Cup at the Clarence River Jockey Club on Saturday with a second-place and two first-place finishes.

Shelton looked set to take a third win of the day in the cup but Allan Kehoe trained Zioptimis pulled back for a strong finish to edge out race favourite Saxophone, at the line.

"He had a good race, it was a big wait and he didn't start too good but he ran well in the end,” Shelton said.

Grafton trainer Dwayne Schmidt also saw his horse Milinery run to a strong third-place finish in the cup.

Shelton got off to a flying start on the day with a win in race 1, but the trainer admitted he wasn't expecting the victory.

"I though he would have an alright race but I wasn't super confident or anything,” he said.

"He's come along well since he trialled at Coffs Harbour a couple of weeks ago and he seemed pretty switched on, he might have half a future in him.”

"He did a great job winning his first start in the race which is hard to do these days.”

He was more confident in race 3 though as three-year old filly Julianne's Wish, took out her field by over four lengths.

"She won that one fairly easily,” he said.

Shelton hoping his in form horse can make a claim for some more silverware during the upcoming July Carnival.

"She's improved with every run, it was hard to get a line on them today but you can only beat what's in front of you,” he said.

"She's a progressive sort of filly, she'll have a good go in July.”

"I don't know how far she'll go but we could maybe win a minor race with her at the carnival.”

"At the end of the day they all raced pretty well and that keeps the owners happy and it keeps me happy too.”