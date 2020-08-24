ZIP IT: Cossacks ready to prove doubters wrong

Iluka Cossacks Presidents Cup side take on SCU earlier in the 2020 Far North Coast Rugby Union season. Picture: Peter Johnson

ILUKA Cossacks are still putting the pieces together this season after a 17-14 loss at Evans Head Killer Whales on Saturday, but the club has lofty intentions.

The coastal club has maintained an element of success this season after reaching last year’s President’s Cup decider and coach Tony Wiseman wants to see his side go all the way despite the latest hiccup.

“We looked great and were by far the better team on the day. With the same amount of possession as Evans had in the second half we would have won comfortably,” Wiseman said.

“But we fell into the same trap as usual when some Evans players got under our skin and the game was ours to lose.”

Iluka Cossacks go to battle against Tenterfield in a big win earlier this season. Picture: Peter Johnson

Wiseman said the 50-50 decisions didn’t go Iluka’s way, but it was his side’s discipline that let them down in the key encounter.

“We are wasting our time arguing with the guy with the whistle. Last weekend was the perfect example of us wasting energy disputing decisions,” he said.

While still fitting together, Wisemen said the Cossacks had the squad to go all the way this year.

“I am confident and have no doubt we can beat any team with the squad we have but we must get back to just playing our game and not worry about things we can’t control,” he said.

“Let’s show all the doubters up north what we can do - zip it from hereon and bring home that trophy.”

Iluka host Richmond Range in the final round of the regular season on Saturday.