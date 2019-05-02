ZIPPER MERGE: Motorists doing the right thing in afternoon traffic approaching the Grafton bridge on the Grafton side.

KEEP traffic flowing, and remember to zip it up on your commute across Grafton Bridge today.

Roads and Maritime Services Acting Director Northern Vicky Sisson said signs encourage drivers to merge "like a zip", because it allowed traffic to move more efficiently, smoothly and safely.

"Motorists should give way to any vehicle that is ahead of them as lanes converge while taking turns to merge and allowing the two lanes of traffic to come together like the teeth of a zip," Ms Sisson said.

"Trying to merge early can hold up traffic or cause accidents, so by taking turns drivers ensure a smoother, safer and more efficient journey.

"Remember to keep a cool head near merge lanes, exercise caution and use your indicators when merging.

"Roads and Maritime is committed to improving safety for all of the state's road users."

For more information on road rules, visit www.rms.nsw.gov.au.