‘I would be the President’: Zlatan’s latest outlandish boast

LA Galaxy striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic says he would be President of the United States of America if he had arrived 10 years earlier.

The former Swedish international made the transatlantic switch to the MLS in March - signing for the Galaxy a day after Manchester United released him from his contract.

However, he thinks if he had made the move earlier, he would be in the Oval Office instead of Donald Trump.

When asked how he had changed American soccer culture, he replied: "I don't know if I changed it, I just keep doing my job. They're lucky I didn't come 10 years ago because I would be the President today."

Since his arrival from the Premier League, Ibrahimovic has been one of the star strikers of the MLS - scoring 12 goals in his opening 15 games, and producing two assists.

The 36-year-old trails the league's leading scorer, Atlanta's Josef Martinez (22), by 10 goals, but has played seven fewer matches.

New York Red Bulls' Bradley Wright-Phillips and Columbus' Gyasi Zardes also have superior tallies with 13 goals. They have played four and seven more games than the Swede respectively.

Ibrahimovic scored on Saturday as LA Galaxy cruised past Philadelphia Union with a 3-1 victory

This story originally appeared on Sky Sports.