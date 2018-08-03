Menu
Rick Genest (right) as he appeared in Lady Gaga's Born This Way.
Celebrity

Model’s haunting final post

by Nick Bond
3rd Aug 2018 12:00 PM

MODEL and artist Rick Genest, who shot to fame in the music video to Lady Gaga's hit Born This Way, has reportedly died by suicide at the age of 32.

The Canadian-born model was known as 'Zombie Boy' due to his distinctive all-over tattoos and extreme body modifications - a look that saw him cast alongside Gaga in the music video to her 2011 hit single, the pair playing a suited-up zombie couple.

Gaga today paid tribute to her "friend," describing his suicide as "beyond devastating" and urging her millions of followers to pay attention to the mental health of their loved ones.

Genest reportedly died in his apartment in the Plateau-Mont-Royal neighbourhood in Montreal, police told iHeart Radio.

As well as his starring appearance in the Lady Gaga video, Genest booked frequent modelling jobs in magazines like Vanity Fair and GQ, as well as several small film roles.

Genest, who had over 350k Instagram followers, posted what appears to be a haunting final message to his account just nine hours ago - an apparently self-penned poem titled 'The Well' which speaks of being "in front of deaths (sic) old narrow gates":

Rick Genest's final Instagram post.
Rick Genest's final Instagram post.

iHeart reports that Genest is survived by parents Roch Genest and Catheryne Chappelle as well as two younger siblings.

If you or someone you know is in need of crisis or suicide prevention support, please call Lifeline on 13 11 14 or visit www.lifeline.org.au/gethelp

